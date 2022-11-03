Homeless TikToker claims to be former Mafia member in shocking Twitch IRL stream

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: [email protected]

An IRL Twitch streamer walking the streets of Amsterdam encountered a man who claimed to be a homeless TikToker – and says he used to be in the Mafia.

Outdoor IRL streamer ‘Reydempto‘ is originally from Chicago, IL. However, these days he lives in Amsterdam in the Netherlands. The live streamer has over 16,000 followers on his channel and can often be seen going live in the Just Chatting section on Twitch.

On November 2, he was confronted during a broadcast by a man talking very loudly in the city center. The Twitch streamer sat back, listening to the conversation between an alleged former Mafia member, who was telling his story to a guy outside a coffee shop.

They claimed to be homeless and a content creator on TikTok, yet originally from New Jersey with quite a wild backstory. If true, certainly an interesting person to bump into.

Unsplash Coffee shops – serving smokes – are a serious tourist destination. That’s where this streamer found the guy!

TikToker tells crazy story in IRL Twitch stream

The man was worried that if he was shown on camera, people “back home” would realize who he was. The clip has since racked up over 40,000 views.

“I fled from the US after running from the f**king Mafia, y’know?” The streamer jumped in, saying: “You’re being really loud about it.”

He claimed to be connected to one of the famous five families in New York, but wasn’t “at liberty” to say which one. According to BBC archives, those include Gambino, Genovese, Lucchese, Colombo, and Bonanno.

“The first thing he [a Mafia leader] introduced me to was… The easiest way to control the streets was through homeless guys. Their eyes are always watching,” he remarked.

After being questioned about the legitimacy of routes for people to “flee” from the United States to Europe, the guy replied: “I’m a f**king Yankee. I just have business here, expanding territories. There’s a reason why I’m here.”

Watch the clip below, but the full stream can be found here.

Seconds later, he pulled out a New York Yankees cap in an attempt to prove his origins.

He was being so loud, in fact, that a coffee shop worker asked if they were going to buy something – and if not, to clear off.

The member of staff politely asked him to leave, to which he replied: “I’m a gangster and I am homeless.”

It didn’t take long before the supposed TikToker ran away, giving Reydempto an opportunity to thank the worker for stopping the guy from harassing him.

Whether or not the homeless man’s backstory was true or not, that’s for you to decide.