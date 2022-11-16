Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

Higround has just signed their second content creator to their board of creators, and this time it’s 100 Thieves’ very own Kyedae.

Over the last year or so, Higround’s popularity has skyrocketed with creators around the world with more and more streamers using their high-quality product.

Higround recently took their relationships a step further by signing popular Twitch streamer iiTzTimmy to their Board of Creators as their first-ever signed creator.

Now, they’ve taken it a step further by signing 100 Thieves’ Kyedae.

Higround signs 100 Thieves’ Kyedae to Board of Creators

Alongside Higrounds announcement of the Mercury Capsule and the Summit 65 Founders Edition keyboard, the company also revealed they’ve partnered up with Kyedae.

With over three million followers across all of her platforms (two million on Twitch alone), Kyedae Shymko is known for her style and prominent voice in the female gaming community.

Higround

She’ll be joining iiTzTimmy on the Board of Creators and will help provide her own unique perspectives on the creation of future products from Higround, as well as the potential of a brand partnership in the future.

Founded on November 20, 2017, by former pro CoD player Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag, 100 Thieves has grown into one of the most popular and successful esports and lifestyle organizations within the scene.

Both the Mercury Capsule announcement and Kyedae’s signing to Higround’s Board of Creators are a part of a week-long celebration of 100 Thieves’ upcoming five-year anniversary.