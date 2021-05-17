Heidi & Dixie D’Amelio tease details of new Hulu reality TV show - Dexerto

With the D’Amelio family reality show getting ever closer, Dixie and her mom Heidi have shared some details about the show, with promises that there’ll be something in there for everyone.

After Charli D’Amelio blew up on TikTok back in 2019, the other members of her family quickly followed suit. Not only are Charli and Dixie among the most popular stars on the entire platform, parents Marc and Heidi have entered the influencer world, even starting their own podcast together.

On December 18, 2020 it was revealed that the family would be releasing their very own reality show through streaming platform Hulu, with the intention of giving fans a glimpse into what life is like behind-the-scenes for the popular stars.

In an episode of Dixie’s YouTube talk show, the TikTok star and her mum Heidi gave fans a glimpse into what could be included in the show.

After the show came up in conversation, Heidi asked, “how do you like filming that?”

Dixie replied: “I’ve loved filming, I mean obviously some days are harder than others cause I’m like in tears, and then they’re like ‘can we film this?’ and I’m like ‘ah sure I don’t know.’ But I think I only cried once.”

The mother of the TikTok sensations revealed that she had also cried on the show, but what the context is for these moments remains to be seen.

Topic starts at 10:32

Dixie also explained that she doesn’t think the show is just going to be entertaining for dedicated fans of the family. “I think the show’s going to be good for the people that support us. I think it’s going to be interesting for the people who don’t know us, and fun to pull apart for the people to hate us. So look out for the D’Amelio show that should be coming out later this year.”

The D’Amelio family aren’t the only TikTok stars making their way into the reality scene this year. The Hype House recently received backlash after announcing they would be filming a show with Netflix, and the Sway House have also been releasing episodes of their show via Facebook and Instagram.