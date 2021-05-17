Bryce Hall responds to that kiss between Addison Rae & Tanner Buchanan at MTV awards - Dexerto

Bryce Hall has responded after his ex-girlfriend Addison Rae smooched actor Tanner Buchanan at the MTV awards on Sunday, May 16.

TikTokers Bryce Hall and Addison Rae were the internet’s ‘it’ couple for months after announcing they were an item back in November 2020, after longstanding rumors placed them together.

But in a shocking turn of events, the pair announced their breakup back in March. As two of TikTok’s biggest stars, their relationship was one that fans were thoroughly invested in, but the initially amicable breakup came with some unexpected drama.

In Bryce’s video discussing the breakup, he explained: “Both of us are going through a ****ton of things right now behind the scenes that we don’t want necessarily comfortably want to talk about to a camera, especially. With all that stress, we mutually decided that it would be best if we parted ways.”

Meanwhile, Addison appears to be thriving having brought her own hit single “Obsessed,” teasing an album and even starring as a main character in “He’s All That,” a gender-swapped version of the 90s rom-com “She’s All That.”

Bryce on the other hand seems to have been pretty cut-up about the whole thing, having tweeted his emotions and stirring up some more drama.

Addison’s silver screen debut has been so successful that, at the MTV awards on May 16, she presented the award for Best Kiss with her co-star Tanner Buchanan, and to celebrate, they shared a very steamy smooch on stage in front of all the cameras.

Bryce couldn’t resist tweeting his feelings about seeing his famous ex-girlfriend lock lips with another man in front of the whole world and wrote “sucks, but moving on.”

sucks, but moving on — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) May 17, 2021

He later added: “I’m going to fully focus on myself and shut everyone the fuck up on June 12th,” which is the date he will be fighting YouTuber Austin McBroom as part of the YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing card.

im going to fully focus on myself and shut everyone the fuck up on june 12th — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) May 17, 2021

As for Addison and Tanner, although rumors are now flying Tanner is reportedly dating actress Lizze Broadway and has been since 2017. If anything, after that teaser, fans are now hotly anticipating seeing the onscreen chemistry in He’s All That.