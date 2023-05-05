Hasan & Maten Evan clash after viral star crashes stream: “Little bitch”

Twitch star Hasan and serial event crasher Maten Evan clashed on Twitter just hours after the two were face-to-face on stream.

Maten Evan has skyrocketed in popularity over the last few months, widely thanks to him sneaking onto the stage alongside Elden Ring developers to crash The Game Awards 2022.

Since then, Evan has also found his way onto IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat’s streams. Most recently, though, he appeared alongside Hasan as the Twitch star joined the WGA Writer’s Strike picket line.

Just hours after, the two clashed on Twitter with Maten calling Hasan a “little bitch” and “pathetic.”

Hasan & Maten Evan clash on Twitter

Shortly after the stream, Hasan quote retweeted a video of Matan and his acquaintance holding signs that say “We love landlords.”

“Ight nvm maybe children DO deserve the coal mines,” said the Twitch star

Hasan also called out Maten for crashing the WGA Writer’s Strike Picket Line after his manager apparently wasn’t happy that Hasan denied the request to collab.

Matan quickly replied, telling Hasan that he should have said that to his face instead of “standing there frozen.”

Hasan shared a video of his interaction with the serial stream crasher where he askes Matan to move away from the picket line.

“I asked you to step aside politely for the adults to picket and you said I was threatening you, I can’t be the father you never had little buddy,” he said.

Matan didn’t let it end there, however, as he replied to Hasan once more before the conversation ended.

“You tried to scare me by getting in my face, then you shoved a pole at me like a little bitch. I asked if you were threatening me because of how pathetic you looked. There’s a reason your cameraman panned away,” he said.

Hasan and Matan ended their conversation after the viral star’s last comment, but it’s clear that the two aren’t exactly fans of each other at the moment.

We’ll have to wait to see what happens between them in the future, but in the meantime, you can head over to our entertainment section for more viral internet stories.