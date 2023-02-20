Game Awards stage crasher streamsnipes Kai Cenat & xQc in IRL Twitch stream

A new video is trending online as the “Bill Clinton” game awards stage crasher has once again appeared, this time making their way onto Kai Cenat and xQc’s joint IRL Twitch stream.

During the 2022 Game Awards, an interruption during the Game of the Year announcement turned into a viral moment during the ceremony. After Elden Ring was awarded Game of the Year, a young spectator appeared on the stage, gate-crashing the acceptance speeches and dedicating the Award to former President Bill Clinton in a moment that went viral online.

“I would like to dedicate this award to my reformed Orthodox Rabbi, Bill Clinton, thank you, everybody,” the person said, before getting escorted off stage by security.

While the moment – and the person responsible for the disruption – had seemingly fizzled away from the attention of the gaming and streaming community, the stage crasher has once again appeared on screens. This time crashing Kai Cenat and xQc’s recent live stream on Twitch.

In the stream, Cenat can be seen looking around and behind xQc before the streamer points at a figure off-camera and shouts out. “Yo, I seen him before.” The camera then pans over to the figure, who is revealed to be none other than the same person who stormed the stage at the 2022 Game Awards. The person is even wearing the same outfit as what they wore back during the awards.

The individual can then be heard asking Cenat and xQc, “Dude, what’s going on?” Before Cenat then cracks down and asks them to leave.

“What the hell. You’re the most random person. You’re not with us, you’re not with us but I’ve definitely seen you before. Nah, nah, nah, you’re not with us. Yeah, he’s recording, you’re recording you’re not with us. Don’t let him follow us.”

This moment seems more bizarre given that The Game Awards showrunner Geoff Keighley revealed they were arrested shortly after the saga, announcing: “The individual who interrupted our Game of the Year moment has been arrested.”

We’ll be sure to update this article if more details about the stream crashing incident are revealed. For all the latest entertainment news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.