Infamous stage crasher Matan Even threatens return at The Game Awards 2023

It’s the eve of The Game Awards 2023 and while Geoff Keely, his team, and a score of deserving developers prepare for the event, someone else is making plans. Matan Even, famous for crashing last year’s Game Awards, has threatened a repeat.

A massive year for video games deserves a massive send-off to commemorate it and The Game Awards 2023 looks set to do it. There’s a tonne of deserving nominees like the crowd-favorite Baldur’s Gate 3, and scrappy underdogs like Starfield.

Article continues after ad

It is hoped that this year’s ceremonies will not be marred by unwanted participation. Geoff Keighley himself stated that security has been bolstered for The Game Awards 2023 to avoid any stage crashing incidents.

Article continues after ad

They may have their work cut out for them, however. Last year’s Game Awards stage crasher Matan Even has taken to Twitter with an ominous warning to Geoff Keighley himself. It appears he intends to return to the event.

Even came to fame last year when he intruded on FromSoftware’s Game of the Year acceptance speech spouting nonsense about Bill Clinton. The incident was an internet-breaking event at the time.

Article continues after ad

His’s antics inspired similar copycat acts including the invasion of a stage crasher at Gamescom 2023 during a speech from Geoff Keighley. During that instance, the crasher shouted repeatedly that “Bill Clinton wants to play GTA 6”.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Since his own stage-crashing prank, Even has popped up here and there on the internet for similar shenanigans. Primarily streamsniping incidents involving Hasan and Kai Cenat.

Now he has threatened a larger return to the grandest stage of them all. “See you tomorrow Geoff,” Even tweeted in response to a video of Geoff Keighley promoting The Game Awards 2023.

Article continues after ad

Evan will have to contend with the newly increased security of the event and the fact that he’s likely public enemy number one. Perhaps with some prosthetics, he can get around it.

The Game Awards 2023 will air on December 7 at 7:30 PM ET. Tune in to see if Evan makes an appearance.