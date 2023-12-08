Game Awards stage crasher hit with lifetime ban after showing up again

After returning to The Game Awards this year, the 2022 stage crasher, Matan Even, received a lifetime ban from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Colloquially referred to as the ‘Bill Clinton Kid’, Matan Even became infamous upon interrupting FromSoftware’s Game of the Year acceptance speech during the 2022 TGAs.

Even stealthily maneuvered his way onto the stage, waited a bit, and then dropped a line about nominating “Rabbi Bill Clinton” for an award. Chaos ensued.

Article continues after ad

A similar incident with another troll occurred during Gamescom Opening Night Live, forcing host Geoff Keighley to step up securing for this year’s TGAs. While Even returned to the 2023 event, he was nowhere to be found on stage. His presence didn’t go unnoticed, though.

Article continues after ad

Game Awards stage crasher gets banned from Peacock Theater

Not long after The Game Awards ceremony ended, Matan Even shared a photo of a “Notice of Trespassing Warning” he received.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The letter is dated December 7, 2023, and came straight from LA’s Peacock Theater where the event was held. It notes that Even is “not authorized, permitted, or invited on property at Peacock Theater…”

Article continues after ad

Worst still for Even, it counts as a “lifetime notice,” meaning he can never return to the theater regardless of the circumstances. And since the theater has already been confirmed as the venue for The Game Awards 2024, Even will have to view the event from home next December.

Article continues after ad

Fortunately, this year’s ceremony went off without a hitch. No award speeches were interrupted (save for the strict 30-second timer) by unassuming internet trolls.

Since another stage crasher interrupted a segment at Gamescom Opening Night Live, it stands to reason that Keighley and Co. will continue to beef up security for future live events.