Hasan explains why he turns down offers to host his own TV show

Twitch star Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker is one of the internet’s most popular broadcasters — but he’s not interested in expanding his empire to appear on television full-time, just yet.

Hasan is one of the net’s most recognizable streamers. Boasting over 2 million followers, Hasan has gained notoriety for his political commentary and humorous gaming exploits with other internet stars.

Considering his experience as a full-time streamer and previous broadcast journalist with ‘The Young Turks,’ it isn’t surprising to learn he’s made a few guest appearances on TV shows in the past… but he doesn’t want a program of his own.

Advertisement

On April 29, Hasan sat down with YouTuber Anthony Padilla to discuss his life as an online celebrity and where he sees his future taking him.

Hasan explains why he doesn’t have his own TV show yet

When asked if he’d been offered a TV show, Hasan admitted that he had — but he turns down these offers each time for one very specific reason.

“I have, plenty of times, and I don’t like that,” he revealed. “I love what I do. I’m very fortunate. I love having a place where I can go to every day and talk about politics every day. I don’t wanna ‘expand.’ I don’t wanna grow.”

Advertisement

“I want to grow, but as long as I can grow at my own pace. As long as I can continue doing what I’m doing and not change that, not be beholden to a larger company, or investors, or anything like that. Then, I’m fine. I’m fine with that growth.”

(Topic begins at 23:55)

Hasan’s interview with Anthony Padilla comes hot on the heels of his controversial $1,000 Coachella outfit, which garnered backlash on social media. Padilla mentioned this backlash during their interview, which sparked a few laughs from the duo.

When it comes to his critics, Hasan had this to say:”It is ridiculous that people hold me to a standard that I, myself, do not hold myself to. I see myself as an entertainer, and I’m honest about it.”

Advertisement

For now, it’s looking like Hasan is keeping his home on Twitch rather than prime time TV — although there’s no telling if a platform switch to YouTube won’t occur, as more and more streamers opt for YouTube offers.