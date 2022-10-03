Hannah William perfectly navigates pregnancy wardrobe malfunction and fans love it

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at [email protected]

Hannah Williams, a prominent social media influencer and Buzzfeed star, is expecting her 4th baby. In a new social media post, her baby shower outfit plans didn’t go quite the way she intended, but she nailed a quick solution that fans loved.

Hannah Williams, Buzzfeed star and host of the “Mom in Progress” series, is getting ready to welcome her 4th child. Well known for her open conversations about parenting, pregnancy, and life decisions, fans have come to appreciate her advice on just being your best self – including the mess-ups and struggles.

While some of Hannah Williams’ videos have a serious edge, like her important conversations about miscarriage and self-worth, many of her other videos are light-hearted and perfect for a good laugh. This has included content where her toddlers make important choices for the day, as well as family trip vlogs to interesting locations.

Currently, the quirky, fun-loving family is about to welcome their first baby girl, and Hannah Williams’ recent Instagram videos show her preparing for the new arrival while navigating the many challenging aspects of being nearly 40 weeks pregnant.

Hannah Williams nails sheer robe outfit for baby shower

In a recent “get ready” video shared on Hannah Williams‘ Instagram, the YouTuber showed her process in choosing the perfect baby shower outfit. She fearlessly showed off her belly and make-up free face, with the video cutting to her finished look.

However, things went sideways when she pulled out the transparent white robe she’d planned for the day’s celebrations. Underneath the robe, she wore a white one-piece romper, and it quickly became apparent that the romper itself was too thin and revealing. With quick thinking, she added a different pair of bottoms, alongside black boots and a black bag.

Fans loved the look, with one user saying “AND YOU LOOKED LIKE A BEAUTIFUL GODDESS” in the comments of the video, while another added “Oh my gosh SO CUTE!!!”.

Other viewers have tossed out tips and suggestions for Hannah Williams, with one giving a tip to remove unwanted bunching with a panty liner and another pointing out a body-con dress could be the perfect addition to the beautiful robe.