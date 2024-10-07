Haliey Welch responds to teacher saying she’ll call cops on students who say ‘Hawk Tuah’

Haliey Welch, aka the ‘Hawk Tuah’ girl, is speaking out after a teacher claimed they’d report students to the police for saying her viral catchphrase in class.

Welch continues her reign as an online sensation, having recently scored her own podcast, ‘Tawk Tuah,’ and even starting a streaming career on Kick at Dreamhack Atlanta.

It’s safe to say that her ‘fifteen minutes of fame’ has extended well beyond this time frame, and her signature line — ‘hawk tuah, spit on that thang’ — has become the stuff of modern legend.

Instagram: hay_welch Haliey Welch is an online sensation – but her catchphrase isn’t welcome everywhere.

However, teachers aren’t happy with their students saying such a phrase in educational settings, as one educator said in a now-deleted vent post on the r/teachers subreddit titled, ‘I’m ready to file sexual harassment charges and so should you.’

In their post, the anonymous teacher claimed one of their 9th grade male students walked into their classroom, looked them “straight in the eye and shouted, ‘hawk tuah, spit on that thang.'”

“The boy spent a day in ‘in school suspension’ and supposedly wrote an apology letter, but he ‘lost’ it and had to say sorry in person,” the poster wrote. “So, really, no consequences. I’m contacting my union rep and the next time this happens, I’m reporting it to the police. I’m done.”

r/teachers: newtonianlaws

The instructor went on to claim that this same student “has a history of saying inappropriate things to the girls in class,” arguing that him saying ‘hawk tuah’ was “an escalation of his inappropriate behavior.”

The post quickly circulated across social media, eventually finding its way to Twitter/X, where it caught the attention of Haliey Welch, herself.

“Free this man!” she wrote, alongside a photo of herself wearing an old-school Sheriff’s uniform from a skit.

Comments were divided, with some finding her reaction “hilarious,” while others had the opposite response.

This is the latest moment from Haliey to go viral after a fan asked her if they could buy a jar of her spit.

