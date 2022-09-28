Hailey Bieber shuts down rumors she ‘stole’ Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

Hailey Bieber has denied the rumors that she ‘stole’ her husband Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez when they were dating.

During her appearance on the ‘Call Her Daddy‘ podcast, 26-year-old model insisted to host Alexis Cooper that Justin had not cheated on Selena with her.

“Okay, let’s just put it this way,” Hailey told the host. “When him and I started like hooking up or like anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship ever at any point.”

Hailey Bieber denies claims she stole Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez

“I would never—it’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship. I would just never do that. I was raised better than that. I’m not interested in doing that, and I never was,” Hailey stressed.

Hailey and Justin first sparked dating rumors in late 2014, and would split more than a year later, before reconciling and tying the knot in 2018, months after Justin and his then-girlfriend Selena called it quits.

“I can say period point-blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody,” the model revealed. “That’s the end of it. And I had been involved with him since I was 18.”

“I understand how it looks from the outside and there’s a lot of perception there, but that was a situation where I know for a fact that it was the right thing for them to close that door,” she said.

Hailey Bieber on receiving hate from Selena and Justin fans

When Justin and Selena dated on and off for nearly a decade, fans of both artists felt emotionally invested in their ‘Jelena’ romance.

Shortly after they broke up and he moved on with Hailey, she became the main target of online backlash and fan conspiracies.

“A lot of the hate comes from like ‘oh you stole him’ and the fact that he wished he ended up with someone else,” Hailey explained. “And that’s fine, you can wish that all you want, but it’s not the case.”

“There’s a certain numbness that you get,” she said of coming across hate comments and posts from ‘Jelena’ fans. The model acknowledged that she still receives hates to this day.

“It still happens to this day, if I was to go live right now, it would still be happening. You reach a point where you have to ignore it,” she told the ‘Call Her Daddy’ host. “If we have moved on, why can’t you?”