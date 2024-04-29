Hailey Bieber responds to husband Justin’s crying photos amid fan concerns

Justin Bieber left fans worried after sharing close-up photos of himself crying on Instagram. His wife, Hailey, has now commented, as some fans even speculated they were separating.

Hailey Bieber has reassured fans amid concerns sparked by her husband, Justin Bieber, after he posted a series of photos showing himself in tears.

On April 27, Justin shared two tearful selfies on Instagram as part of a carousel of photos that also showed him performing on the stage. But the ‘Peaches’ hitmaker did not include a caption to the post, leaving his followers confused and worried.

“I hope you are doing okay, I hate to see tears running down your face,” one fan commented. “Justin, we are here for you brother,” another wrote. “Who’s bothering you? Why are you crying?” a third questioned.

Others believed the crying pics were related to rumors that Justin and his wife are going through a divorce. However, Hailey quickly shut down these speculations, as she commented: “A pretty crier.”

The post came following months of rumors that the couple were having marital difficulties, after Hailey’s dad, Stephen Baldwin, reshared an Instagram post asking fans to “say a little prayer” for them.

However, earlier this month, a source dismissed these speculations and told People that the two are actually “doing really well.” The insider told the outlet: “There’s no divorce and no truth to that whatsoever. They are very, very happy.”

While Hailey was not included in Justin’s Instagram carousel post, the superstar couple were spotted enjoying a Coachella set together on April 14. They were seen sharing a kiss at the music festival, further dispelling the divorce rumors.