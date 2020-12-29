Logo
Hackers hijack popular YouTuber Scott the Woz’s Twitter account

Published: 29/Dec/2020 18:35

by Michael Gwilliam
YouTube/Scott The Woz

Popular gaming YouTuber Scott ‘Scott The Woz’ Wozniak had his Twitter account taken over by hackers on December 29.

Scott The Woz is one of the most popular gaming channels on YouTube, boasting over 1.25 million subscribers on the platform while his Twitter has just under 300,000.

On December 29, the YouTuber mysteriously had all of his previous tweets deleted and replaced with either nonsensical posts or retweets of pro-hacking websites.

“Like this and Scott gets his sh*t back within the hour,” one of the hackers said in a post advertising a website by an individual named YARIS.

Scott the Woz hack
Twitter
Hackers started promoting their website.

It’s unclear if YARIS is the same person who gained access to Scott’s account, but it had been created as early as April 2009.

With the account under the hackers’ control, the antics continued with “Scott” posting racist and homophobic slurs.

Scott’s Twitter handle was also changed to advertise the hacking website.

Hackers take over Scott the Woz
Twitter
Scott’s name and handle were both changed.

Fans of Wozniak, however, decided to fight back and issue mass reports to Twitter, telling the platform that Scott’s account had been hacked in an attempt to save it. As of this moment, the account remains in the hackers’ control.

So far, Scott has yet to comment on the hack and it’s unclear if he’s even aware that it has happened at all.

2020 has been a wild year for Twitter hacks. In July, a hacker took over Elon Musk, Mr Beast, Bill Gates and more in a massive Bitcoin scam.

Later on, in August, Twitch superstar Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel fell victim to a similar hack as the one facing Scott The Woz. The French Canadian’s account started posting messages such as “f**k you xqc we own u BRO” and promoted the hacker’s friends.

Nonetheless, Scott is just the latest victim of widespread hacks facing the social media site. It will be interesting to see if any others take place before the year’s end and if Twitter can implement better defenses in 2021.

C9 Perkz hit by massive earthquake in Croatia while live on Twitch

Published: 29/Dec/2020 17:34

by Michael Gwilliam
YouTube/Perkz

Perkz

A massive 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Croatia was experienced live on League of Legends pro Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic’s Twitch stream, leaving the Cloud 9 mid-laner rattled.

Croatia was rocked by a strong earthquake on December 29, that reportedly killed multiple people and was felt as far away as Rome.

One person who felt the quake first hand was Perkz, who was streaming live on Twitch when it happened.

During the broadcast, things started off quite normal with the player competing in a League match when suddenly loud noises began to be heard off-screen, startling the Croatian.

“Holy sh*t,” he swore as his room began to bobble up and down, sending his webcam into a frenzy.

Eventually, he took his headphones off and went to check on someone else in his home, most likely his mother, leaving the game on in the process.

After talking with her in his native tongue, the C9 star returned to the game, but was admittingly having a hard time getting back into things.

“Yea, this morning is just crazy,” he said. “I think I’m going to have to stop streaming now. It’s just… I can’t play anymore actually.”

Perkz wrote in the game’s chat that his team should just forfeit as he couldn’t focus anymore after the shake.

Even though the match continued, Perkovic decided to just hightail it and leave the stream in the process, which was probably the right decision given how rattled he was.

Luckily, Perkz was okay and took to Twitter writing how this was the first time he had experienced an earthquake in his life.

This is hardly the first time that a streamer has experienced an earthquake during a live broadcast with a few happening in 2020 alone.

In January, JakeNBake felt a 5.3 magnitude quake in Japan while just talking with his viewers. Then, a bit later on in March, a Utah-based streamer had her Legend of Zelda run interrupted by a 5.7 magnitude quake.

Hopefully, Perkz and everyone affected can get back to normal soon and the death tolls are minimal. Early reports indicate six deaths and dozens injured.