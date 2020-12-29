Hackers hijack popular YouTuber Scott the Woz’s Twitter account

Popular gaming YouTuber Scott ‘Scott The Woz’ Wozniak had his Twitter account taken over by hackers on December 29.

Scott The Woz is one of the most popular gaming channels on YouTube, boasting over 1.25 million subscribers on the platform while his Twitter has just under 300,000.

On December 29, the YouTuber mysteriously had all of his previous tweets deleted and replaced with either nonsensical posts or retweets of pro-hacking websites.

“Like this and Scott gets his sh*t back within the hour,” one of the hackers said in a post advertising a website by an individual named YARIS.

It’s unclear if YARIS is the same person who gained access to Scott’s account, but it had been created as early as April 2009.

With the account under the hackers’ control, the antics continued with “Scott” posting racist and homophobic slurs.

Scott’s Twitter handle was also changed to advertise the hacking website.

Fans of Wozniak, however, decided to fight back and issue mass reports to Twitter, telling the platform that Scott’s account had been hacked in an attempt to save it. As of this moment, the account remains in the hackers’ control.

So far, Scott has yet to comment on the hack and it’s unclear if he’s even aware that it has happened at all.

2020 has been a wild year for Twitter hacks. In July, a hacker took over Elon Musk, Mr Beast, Bill Gates and more in a massive Bitcoin scam.

TO EVERYONE READING THIS Report @/TW33TR_com They hacked Scott's account and are currently defacing it entirely. Below is an image that'll show you which option to press when you report. Please RT to share this around!! pic.twitter.com/7sg4N5rzbS — ✨ 𝕡𝕦𝕡𝕡𝕚 ✨ (emily) (@superpuppigal) December 29, 2020

Later on, in August, Twitch superstar Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel fell victim to a similar hack as the one facing Scott The Woz. The French Canadian’s account started posting messages such as “f**k you xqc we own u BRO” and promoted the hacker’s friends.

Nonetheless, Scott is just the latest victim of widespread hacks facing the social media site. It will be interesting to see if any others take place before the year’s end and if Twitter can implement better defenses in 2021.