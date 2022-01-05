HAchubby brutally roasts OTK’s “cringe” name in front of members

After finding out what OTK stands for. Twitch streamer HAchubby roasted the name in front of the organization’s members, calling it out as “cringe”.

Back in October of 2020, Twitch streamers Asmongold, Mizkif, Esfand, Tipster, and Rich Campbell created the OTK gaming organization.

Since then, a variety of well-known personalities have joined the roster including Jschlatt, Cyr, and more recently, Emiru. However, despite having so many popular members, a lot of fans and streamers alike tend to forget what OTK stands for.

This was certainly the case for HAchubby who appeared on a stream with some OTK members on January 4 when she found out that OTK stands for One True King.

Advertisement

Her reaction came as a surprise to the group, as the streamer accidentally roasted the organization’s name.

HAchubby calls OTK organization name “cringe”

On January 4, HAchubby featured on Alinity’s stream and sat down with a group of OTK members for an eating stream.

The group was finishing off their meal when HAchubby heard one of the members reference OTK as One True King.

Read More: HAchubby has perfect response after Pokimane praises how cute she is

This took the streamer completely by surprise as she’d only heard the organization referred to by its acronym.

It was at this point that Alinity decided to ask HAchubby what she thought of the OTK name and that’s when she decided to brutally roast it as “cringe”.

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>﻿</span>﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>﻿</span>﻿</span>

Although HAchubby’s comment sparked a lot of yikes faces from the OTK members, none of them took it seriously at all and it got a huge reaction out of chat.

As none of the founding members were there for that stream, it’ll be interesting to see what they make of the comment and you can guarantee Mizkif is going to react to the clip.