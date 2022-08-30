Ethan Klein announces another victory in legal battle with Triller

Ethan Klein of H3H3 has been under its fair share of legal scrutiny over the past few years, with the Triller lawsuit levied against Ethan Klein being one of the biggest.

Triller have been in a long, drawn-out legal battle with Ethan Klein after their decision to file four separate lawsuits against him. Most of the disputes branched from an incident involving the use of footage from a boxing match between Logan Paul and Ben Askren.

While this legal battle is nowhere near over, Ethan Klein had a small win along with an update on the two remaining lawsuits.

Ethan Klein wins a legal battle, but two suits still remain

Attorney fees accrued by Ethan will now be paid in full by Triller after what Ethan has called a “frivolous and malicious lawsuit”.

Ethan mocked Triller in the same tweet, talking about how their platform may be on “the verge of bankruptcy”, and claimed he doesn’t expect to get any money back despite the ruling.

Additionally, Ethan’s hoping to have an update on the copyright and defamation lawsuits by the end of September, according to his tweet. It makes sense that Ethan would have his lips tightly sealed when it comes to an ongoing legal battle.

However, we do know about the other two lawsuits and how they turned out.

One of these suits was over a joke made about Kevin Hart being advertised on the Triller app. That case was dismissed when the court ruled that his content was parody and therefore is not defamation.

The other suit was dismissed by the court for being improper, leaving only the remaining copyright and defamation suits.