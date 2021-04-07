Guild Esports sign Twitch streamer Nihachu as content creator - Dexerto

One of the fastest-growing Twitch streamers joins one of the newest esports organizations, as Guild Esports announce the signing of 19-year-old Nihachu to their content creator team.

Co-owned by legendary sportsman David Bechkam, Guild Esports launched in June 2020 and have been steadily picking up talent in the gaming world. Their latest acquisition, Nihachu, is an upsurging streamer with a remarkably large fanbase that is continuously growing.

A major point of emphasis for Guild, Nihachu is currently the 26th fastest-growing streamer on Twitch — having grown her audience from 500,000 in November 2020 to 1.6 million in April 2021. Combining her followers from Twitch, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and Twitter, the variety streamer has already amassed 5.5 million fans throughout her platforms.

Guild announced Nihachu’s addition to their content creator team with a YouTube video showcasing her journey so far. As she explains, her gaming journey began with the Sims and Minecraft, before diving into the depths of League of Legends and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Now an established streamer, Nihachu joins a growing cast of content creators for Guild Esports that already includes the likes of Gee Nelly, Stevie White, TN25 and SoMarcus. As Nihachu explains in the video, she’s excited about the new partnership because it already “feels like a family.”