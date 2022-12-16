‘Grinch’ mom under fire on TikTok for telling 4 year old son Santa “isn’t real”

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at terry.oh@dexerto.com.

TikTok mom Charlie Hayes has broken the golden rule of childhood — disclosing the secret of Santa Claus to her four-year-old son, Jasper. The ‘grinch’ mother told him Santa “isn’t real”, and the child proceeded to tell everyone at school about it, with everyone having a laugh about it.

With the holidays creeping around the corner, the beloved international super star, Santa Claus, comes back into the conversation. Many used to celebrate his magical gift giving, but parents are now wondering if its really okay to deceive their children in such a way.

TikToker Charlie ‘churchofstrawberry’ Hayes expressed her opinions on the matter.

“So basically as a mum, I don’t do Santa. I think it’s bullsh*t,” she mentions in the beginning of the video.

She continues on, listing out her reasons: “One, I wanna get credit for the presents. Two, I don’t want Jasper thinking Santa Claus is scum or what, the rich kids get better presents. No, the parents buy them. Three, I don’t want to deal with the heartbreak of finding out Santa isn’t real at a later date after lying to him his entire life.”

Her reasoning here makes logical sense, but people had more issues with the latter part of the story.

“Christmas will always be magical for him, because he never had any bullsh*t surrounding the event. So I’m quite factual with him, and told him Santa was actually based on Saint Nicholas, who lived a hundred years ago,” Hayes shared.

But since the kid has a basic understanding of lifespan, he therefore knew that Saint Nicholas has since passed.

“This f**ker keeps telling all the kids at school that Santa is dead. I’m so sorry if your kid goes to school with my kid,” Hayes admitted towards the end of the video.

Commentors shared their own opinion on the matter: “It’s completely up to you how you go about it with your child, however when it’s ruining it for other kids I think that’s unfair,” one user stated.

Another viewer provided an alternative solution: “we tell our kids ‘mommy and daddy buys the presents and Santa delivers them like an Amazon man with magic.'”

The alternative handles the money and present comparison issues that arise, but still relies on deception to keep the magic alive. There is no real perfect answer, but that is often the case when it comes to parenting.