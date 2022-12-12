Woman stunned as ‘Secret Santa’ sends over 40 Amazon packages to her house

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at kawter.abed@dexerto.com

A baffled woman went viral on TikTok after revealing that a ‘Secret Santa’ sent over 40 packages to her address.

In a 30-second clip with over 4.3 million views, TikToker Olivia shared the truckload of packages she never ordered, asking viewers if they could relate.

“Does anyone else have a Secret Santa that just keeps sending packages to your house?” she said at the start of the video.

Olivia then explained that she reached out to Amazon to find out why she received packages under somebody else’s name. The online retailer allegedly told her the correct recipient likely already submitted a claim, and suggested she just keep the packages.

She jokingly added that she was happy to go along with it when there was just 12 packages, but now that there’s over 40 of them blocking up her hallway, it’s becoming a bit of an issue.

“I promise I’ll eventually open them,” she captioned the video.

Many TikTok users in the comments were jealous of Olivia’s situation.

“How does it feel to be Jeff Bezos’ favorite,” one quipped.

“Why can’t anything cool happen to me like this,” another added. “I want this secret Santa!” a third wrote.

One user suggested she looks up the name on the packages under Amazon registry, to which the TikToker replied that she did, but “nothing came up.”

Others were eager to find out what’s inside the packages.

“Wait, I need to know what’s in them,” one user commented. “Trusting the algorithm to bring me back for the unboxing,” another shared.

“I mean if amazon said keep them then get to unboxing I say,” someone else said.

In an updated video, Olivia said she decided to do a mystery Advent Calendar-type of unboxing, where she would open one package every day for her viewers.