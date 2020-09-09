Griffin Johnson reacts to Noah Beck feud “rumors” over Dixie D'Amelio

TikTok stars Griffin Johnson and Dixie D’Amelio became the center of social media drama after purported claims of infidelity — and now that Dixie could be moving on, some fans think there might be a feud between Griffin and her new beau.

Okay, there’s a lot to unpack here, so let’s start from the top: the scandal started in early July, after TikTok queen Charli D’Amelio began shading her own ex-boyfriend, Chase Hudson, with hints that he’d cheated on her.

Things only escalated after Hudson took the opportunity to expose other high-profile TikTokers for their own relationship problems, claiming that Griffin Johnson had cheated on Dixie with two other women.

Naturally, this seemed to have caused some tension in their relationship, as the two parted ways shortly thereafter, with Dixie even begging fans to stop harassing Griffin over their relationship issues.

However, Dixie wasn’t playing nice for too long, and went on to state that she’s got a grand total of 48 screenshots that prove he cheated on her (not looking good, Griff!).

Now, it seems that Dixie has moved on to TikToker Noah Beck (although the two have clearly stated they’re just friends) — and some fans think this might be introducing some tension between he and Griffin.

Johnson dispelled these rumors during an interview with the Hollywood Fix on September 8, claiming that the speculation is just that — speculation.

“Aw, that’s not true,” he answered when prompted with the rumors. “Yeah, dude, I don’t care. We’re friends!”

“They looked happy,” he continued after being asked about Noah and Dixie’s paparazzi beach photos. “Noah’s doggin’ out. Respect, you know?”

“It’s just people chirping, you know?” he continued. “I would say it’s almost like good fun. They’re giving us a hard time. I don’t really take it that deep.”

It seems that Griffin and Dixie have since made up, with Griffin even issuing a public apology to his ex-girlfriend via Twitter shortly after she spoke up about her purported screenshots.

While it’s always fun to sit back and wonder about celebrities’ love lives, in the end, they are private affairs — and rumors aren’t always an indication of truth.