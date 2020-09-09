Logan Paul & Mike Majlak confront 6ix9ine over snitching on Impaulsive

Controversial rapper Daniel ‘Tekashi 6ix9ine’ Hernandez has made an appearance on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, and was thoroughly questioned over his behavior and snitching during the episode.

6ix9ine appears to be on somewhat of an influencer press tour right now to promote his latest album Tattle Tales, having spent time at the Hype House and even filmed a funny prank video with the NELK Boys.

His appearance on Impaulsive looks like it’s going to be slightly different, though, as a new preview clip sees Paul and co-host Mike Majlak questioning the rapper over his snitching and antics since leaving prison.

6ix9ine’s case has been highly-publicized in recent years, having been convicted for multiple charges and sentenced to two years in prison, a massively-reduced sentence thanks to his cooperation with the authorities.

Obviously, with the way everything went down, a lot of people have questioned 6ix9ine’s actions, but few have had the opportunity to actually sit down and ask him. Of course, with the power influencers have in 2020, Logan Paul is one of the lucky few who can actually sit down and chat with him.

In the clip posted in the lead-up to the release of the episode, Paul and an agitated-looking Majlak ask the New York rapper about his public antics. Majlak asks: “Instead of saying ‘I did what I had to do for my family, I’m turning the page and moving on with my life,’ why is it an attempt to make snitching mainstream and cool?”

Although the clip doesn’t go much further, 6ix9ine responds saying: “It’s something you’ve never seen before, and that’s why you’re having a tough time…”

in the past, i said i wouldn’t do this show. i also said i don’t like his music or some of his life choices. while the latter is true, i can’t sit out a show because i disagree with someone. i can take that on the chin. podcast with 69 out tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/MPnIqMzxtF — Mike Majlak (@mikemajlak) September 8, 2020

Majlak’s response is simply that he’s “trying,” presumably meaning that he’s trying to understand the mindset and decision-making process behind 6ix9ine’s actions.

This episode of Impaulsive is due to go live on YouTube today, September 9, where we’ll get 6ix9ine’s full explanation and probably much, much more.