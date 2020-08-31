Dixie D'Amelio slams Griffin Johnson over "cheating" screenshots

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio is taking shots at ex-boyfriend and fellow content creator Griffin Johnson, alleging that she has a whopping “48 screenshots” that prove he was cheating on her.

Dixie D’Amelio and Griffin Johnson’s relationship came under scrutiny in early July, after TikToker Chase Hudson accused Johnson of cheating on Dixie with two other women.

After these accusations went viral online, Griffin and Dixie unfollowed each other on social media — and while they initially stayed silent on the situation, Dixie later hinted that Griffin had, indeed, been unfaithful.

Now, it seems that Dixie is openly taking shots at her ex, instead of dropping hints over social media, writing in an Instagram comment that she has a total of 48 screenshots to prove that Griffin had cheated on her.

“I guess the 48 screenshots of cheating during the relationship means nothing,” she wrote.

That’s not all; she even accused Johnson of shaming her for hanging out with friends, writing, “S**t shame me one more time for having friends” — which may or may not be referring to her currently ambiguous relationship with TikToker Noah Beck.

D’Amelio has even liked several Tweets from fans regarding the apparent cheating scandal, with one reading, “The fact that Dixie is mature enough that she spoke up for him and said don’t send him hate when there were 48 screenshots really says something about her.”

This isn’t mere fan speculation, either; D’Amelio did, indeed, ask fans to stop piling on Johnson following news of their split, begging critics to “drop it” and cease their harassment of the TikToker in wake of the cheating accusations.

can y’all stop sending him hate, things happen its a part of life and growing up. if im not going on about it so neither should any of y’all. it hurts me seeing him hurting and its just not fair at this point. its over. we are fine. drop it. — dixie (@dixiedamelio) August 14, 2020

Johnson himself may have commented on the situation, as well, writing in a Tweet that he has "nothing to hide, imma keep making jokes out of the petty s***. I'm not perfect."

thing Ive been hated for:

cheating

vaping

being misogynist

taking too long to duet



y’all bored & this is getting old. follow these disney perfect creators but lemme inform you it’s an act. I have nothing to hide & imma keep making jokes out of the petty shit. im not perfect — Griffin Johnson (@lmgriffjohnson) August 31, 2020

For now, it looks like fans are chomping at the bit for a peek into Dixie’s alleged screenshots; but considering her staunch attitude on public harassment of her ex previously, all viewers can do is watch and wait to see if she decides to spill the beans for real.