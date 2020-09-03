Dixie D'Amelio & Noah Beck finally respond to dating rumors

TikTok stars Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck have been at the center of fan speculation, after being spotted hanging out in public multiple times — and now, they’ve finally addressed the rumors of their alleged secret romance.

Dixie D’Amelio took the social media world by storm after parting ways with now ex-boyfriend and fellow TikToker Griffin Johnson, following accusations of infidelity against him as levied by the Hype House’s Chase Hudson.

Dixie appeared to take some not-so-subtle shots at her ex online a short while later, claiming that she has a grand total of 48 screenshots with proof that he’d cheated on her, prompting a legitimate apology from the star who’d previously made light of the ordeal.

In the midst of all this, Dixie and Noah Beck were spotted together by paparazzi while getting dinner — and the two seemed to be quite close in fans’ eyes.

Dixie D’Amelio seen getting intimate with Noah Beck. Fans have mixed reactions to speculation they may be dating. Experts say paparazzi cashing in either way. Dr. Oz did not respond for comment. What are your thoughts?

via @HollywoodFix pic.twitter.com/qmuiaBqe3k — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) August 30, 2020

Less than a week later, viewers had all but confirmed among themselves that the two were in some kind of secret romance (a possibility that Griffin himself appeared to give his blessing for in his social media apology to Dixie).

However, it seems that these two influencers are merely best buddies, as confirmed by both parties while out at another dinner date on September 2.

“We’re just best friends,” Beck answered when paparazzi from the Hollywood Fix approached him about the subject. “Just good friends.”

Dixie gave a similar response, replying, “No, I’m okay,” after the photographer reminded her that fans had given she and Noah the “green light” to date — as well as confirming that she was staying well away from “TikTok boys.”

This latest news follows Dixie’s claim that she would remain single for a “long time” following her split with Griffin in an earlier interview.

Considering the high-profile lifestyle of TikTokers these days, it comes as little surprise that Dixie’s every move is hounded by paparazzi and fans, alike; but there’s no telling if the two are dating or not until (or if) they make it official.