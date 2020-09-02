Griffin Johnson finally apologizes for Dixie D'Amelio cheating scandal

After weeks of avoiding the issue, famous TikTok personality Griffin Johnson has finally spoken up about his scandalous breakup with Dixie D’Amelio, apologizing to his fans and his former partner all at once.

Many accusations were thrown around at the beginning of July. Fresh into their relationship, Johnson and D’Amelio were allegedly on a bumpy path. TikTok fans quickly connected dots with other social media celebrities and highlighted Johnson’s infidelity.

While D’Amelio deflected these accusations at first, confirmation soon came to light. The 19-year-old was spotted liking very specific tweets and even reaching out to other girls that Johnson had made contact with.

After coming under fire for a fake apology video, Johnson has now addressed the controversy in a new statement. A September 1 tweet reflected on the past few months of drama and served as an apology to fans and to D'Amelio.

Seemingly having come to an end in late July, Johnson’s response came weeks after the controversy boiled over. “People have been asking me for a long time to make an apology,” he admitted. His apology came so long after the fact as he attempted to “limit press & attention outside the TikTok community.”

“Sadly, it’s been over a month now and if anything, it has gotten worse so I want to end this.” Johnson explained how he has been “taking heat” for the drama but that the relationship was “far from perfect on both sides.”

“I am sorry to everyone that followed me before, I’m not always proud of my decisions,” he added. “Most importantly, I want to publicly apologize to Dixie for the hurt that I have caused. I am human, I am not proud of some of my choices.”

His fake apology video didn’t go over well within the TikTok community. However, Johnson owned up to that side of the drama as well. “I have dealt with a lot of this in an immature manner because honestly, I had no idea what to do.”

here’s some of my thoughts/words put into a short summary. pic.twitter.com/8eiYIZRtUm — Griffin Johnson (@lmgriffjohnson) September 1, 2020

He asks that his millions of followers across social media “respect Dixie and her decisions moving forward.” Based on an earlier tweet from D’Amelio, it appears she wishes her audience would do the same as well.

Amidst the dating drama, it appears as though more major shakeups are on the way for Johnson and his TikTok career. The mega-popular Sway House could soon be coming to an end if recent statements hold true.