Greekgodx slapped with second Twitch ban in a month

David Purcell . Last updated: Jul 28, 2022

Twitch has once again banned Greekgodx from the platform – yet the streamer has denied it was for mocking a family he walked past during an IRL stream.

This is not the first time that the streamer has been banned in 2022, with his latest suspension ending at the beginning of July.

And he’s ending the month in the same way the last one ended, after his second ban in the space of 30 days was confirmed.

Seen below, in a tweet from StreamerBans – a platform that monitors which accounts are now only available to view with a time machine – Greek was banned again on July 28.

Why has Greekgodx been banned on Twitch?

No official reason for the ban has been confirmed, at the time of writing.

The ban, however, comes hours after a clip on Livestreamfails was upvoted thousands of times, which appeared to show Greek mocking a family as he walked by in an IRL stream.

This may break Twitch’s Community Guidelines, if it was relating to ‘hateful conduct and harassment.’

The guidelines state: “Hateful conduct is any content or activity that promotes or encourages discrimination, denigration, harassment, or violence based on the following protected characteristics: race, ethnicity, color, caste, national origin, immigration status, religion, sex, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability, serious medical condition, and veteran status.”

That said, there has been no mention about the length of the suspension or its cause, just yet.

Greekgodx responds to Twitch ban

Some suggestions have been made that he was mocking a family of Asians in that stream, yet Greek has responded to those allegations head-on.

He said: “This is funny because that wasn’t an Asian family. That was a geek family speaking Greek. And to assume that they are Asian is very wrong in itself. My family members are Asian why would I be racist to the people who brought me up.”

In a follow-up tweet, he added: “I make some random noises and people assume I’m being racist. What is wrong with this world.”

His previous Twitch ban came after a rant that included him criticizing other streamers, and making comments some viewers regarded as sexist.

Whether or not this latest ban has been implemented on the grounds of hateful content remains to be seen. Even if it was, he says he has done nothing wrong in the clips circulating on social media.