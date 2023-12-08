Golden Bachelor fans poke fun at Gerry Turner’s wedding playlist

The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner is getting ready for his televised wedding with Theresa Nist in January. He’s making a list of songs to dance to at their reception.

Gerry Turner gave his final rose and a ring to Theresa Nist on The Golden Bachelor finale. The newly engaged couple had even more surprises in store when it was announced that The Golden Wedding would be airing live on Thursday, January 4 on ABC.

Theresa won Gerry’s heart after his controversial breakup with Leslie Fhima. Despite telling Leslie he loved her and that she was “the one” during their Fantasy Suite Date, Gerry had stronger feelings for Theresa in the end.

Now that they’re engaged, Theresa and Gerry are gearing up for the first ever live wedding in Bachelor franchise history.

Golden Bachelor fans give Gerry song suggestions

ABC

On Instagram, Gerry shared a list of song ideas for the reception with his followers, including both current hits and vintage classics. “Could this be the start of a WEDDING playlist…..” he teased in the post.

Fans had a lot to say about Gerry’s wedding reception song list, even giving him suggestions about what to add. “Need some Michael Jackson & Prince. Also where’s Kool & The Gang!?” one fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “Umm, where is Don’t Stop Believing?” referring to the classic Journey song Gerry and Theresa danced to on their first one-on-one date.

Instagram: goldengerryturner Gerry Turner from The Golden Bachelor creates a wedding playlist

“No way, Gerry! Wedding dance for you two… Frank Sinatra – You Make Me Feel so Young,” one of Gerry’s followers suggested.

Whether Gerry will listen to the fans’ suggestions or not is up to him and his fiance Theresa. They have been open about their love for music on the show.

Unlike the younger couples on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor In Paradise, Gerry and Theresa don’t want to waste any time and are getting married as soon as possible.

For now, Gerry and Theresa are focusing on wedding planning and their exciting future together.

The Golden Wedding airs Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.