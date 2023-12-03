The Golden Wedding: Everything we know about The Golden Bachelor’s on-screen wedding

Here are all of the details on Gerry and Theresa from The Golden Bachelor Season 1’s wedding, including when you can watch.

From 22 women to now one finance, Gerry Turner successfully chose his next bride on the premiere season of The Golden Bachelor.

In the finale episode, he made the decision to propose to Theresa Nist instead of Leslie Fhima.

It’s unclear whether or not Theresa knew about the allegations from Gerry’s previous partner that were just made public, but she happily accepted the ring at the time of filming and the two are still together post-accusations.

In fact, not only a few months into their engagement, Gerry & Theresa are ready to take the next step and get married. And lucky for fans, it’s going to be shown on TV.

Are The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry & Theresa getting married?

One of the first times in Bachelor franchise history, the couple are getting a televised moment to tie the knot.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gerry and Theresa’s segment (officially called The Golden Wedding), will air live on ABC on January 4, 2024, for the entire Bachelor Nation to enjoy.

As of now, no additional details have been given, including how long it is going to be and if any of the contestants from the season are going to be in attendance.

“We are going to get married, we’re going to do it as quickly as we can because at our age, we don’t have a lot of time to waste,” Gerry said in the After The Final Rose segment.

As of now, The Golden Bachelor has not been renewed for a second season.

To stay updated on The Golden Bachelor and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.