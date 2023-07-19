Gigi Hadid gives cheeky response after Marijuana arrest in beach vacay pics

Model Gigi Hadid and influencer Leah Nicole McCarthy were traveling to the Cayman Islands on July 10th and were arrested due to the importation of marijuana and paraphernalia – but Hadid isn’t letting it ruin her vacation.

The two arrived at their island getaway via private plane but were stopped by the Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control, who insisted on checking their luggage.

Following her arrest, Hadid has finally spoken out, taking to Instagram to cheekily respond to her recent criminal activity.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: leahmccarthy Gigi Hadid and Leah McCarthy in the Cayman Islands after their recent arrest.

Hadid said “All’s well that ends well” after recent arrest

Although medical marijuana usage has been legal in the Cayman Islands since 2017, Hadid and McCarthy were forced to pay roughly $1,200 in addition to their bail.

Despite marijuana not being legal in the US, Hadid’s representative spoke out on her behalf, saying her consumption is due to medical reasons, as Hadid has a medical marijuana license in New York.

Although Hadid and McCarthy were briefly under arrest, the duo were released without a conviction and continued their Island vacation after their July 12th court date, where they both pleaded guilty.

Article continues after ad

Instead of staying out of the public eye after being arrested, the duo posted photos to their Instagram of themselves in bikinis, enjoying the sunshine on the beach, with Hadid captioning one photo dump, “All’s well that ends well.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Hadid’s 78.8 million followers were quick to respond in disapproval, saying that she is acting unbothered by her arrest. “Kind of insensitive, knowing there’s millions of people incarcerated for low-level drug offenses whose life will never be the same,” one user wrote. “What a joke.”

Article continues after ad

Another sarcastically asked, “Girl weren’t you just arrested?” while another quipped, “She couldn’t care less lmao.”

Aside from her casual Instagram post, Hadid and McCarthy have not released a formal statement to the public following their arrest.