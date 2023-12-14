Below Deck charter guests arrested for criminally impersonating stars of the show

Two guests who appeared on Below Deck were arrested by law enforcement on Long Island for identity theft and criminal sale of controlled substances.

Dr. Francis Martinis and his wife, Jessica, were on Below Deck twice in 2019. The pair were accused of impersonating Below Deck cast members to obtain the drug oxycodone from pharmacies.

In 2019, the Urologist and his wife were documented on Below Deck Mediterranean as they chartered on Sirocco, which is the luxury yacht that sailed through the French Riviera. The doctor was also part of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht spin-off, where he cruised with other guests across the Ionian Sea.

How were the Below Deck guests arrested?

Bravo Below Deck cast members Margot, Luca, and Joao.

The pair was found guilty of using Below Deck cast members’ personal information to write up fake prescriptions for drugs. In January this year, Jessica was arrested at a pharmacy in Kings Park as she tried to get refills with a hand-written oxycodone prescription.

However, a suspicious pharmacist decided to contact the authorities, and the couple was finally arrested in May with eight counts of criminal charges including using false business records and the sale of controlled substances.

Security Director Michael Balboni talked with NBC New York and said, “He abused the celebrity position that he had on that ship to take the identities of his crew members — if that is proven — and then use that to buy drugs, that is a common scheme for a common criminal.”

So far, the authorities have not clarified if the couple used the drug for themselves or if they were selling those drugs for recreation. There have been no public comments on the situation by the couple, their attorney, or even Bravo.

To stay updated on Below Deck and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.