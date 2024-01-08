Former Below Deck Med crew member arrested for child endangerment

Long-time Below Deck Med editor Christopher Charkowski is now facing multiple years in state prison for alleged aggravated child endangerment.

For the past few weeks, there has been a very controversial cloud on top of the Below Deck franchise.

In December 2023, former charter guests who appeared on the show were arrested for allegedly using the names of the Med stars to obtain drugs. There have since been zero updates on whether they will serve any time as a result of the accused criminal activity, and which reality TV stars they attempted to impersonate.

Not even a full month into this year, there has been another major revelation regarding others affiliated with the franchise. Disclaimer: the videos that have been linked in this article may be hard to watch.

Bravo

Below Deck Med’s Christopher Charkowski case

On January 7, antifaoperative shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Christopher Charkowski was arrested on the charge of aggravated child endangerment, with a maximum conviction of 6 years in prison.

Christopher was an editor on multiple seasons of both Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean.

The Twitter user not only exposed a copy of the arrest records but was able to obtain multiple graphic videos that allegedly involved Christopher and one of his children.

So far, no one from the crew or cast has reacted to his arrest. Even Bravo has yet to make a statement. However, fans have since taken to Reddit to share their own reactions to the videos.

One fan wrote, “I couldn’t even finish it. I’m just a crying mess right now. I hope he rots in jail and the child gets every bit of help he needs now and in the future.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “This man is a monster. I’m so glad he was exposed for his evil! I hope he suffers every day in prison for the rest of his life. I feel so sick right now. Truly sick. Praying for those kids.”

