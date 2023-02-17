What happened to Kaz Crossley? Love Island star jailed in Abu Dhabi on suspicion of drug offences

Love Island star Kaz Crossley has reportedly been jailed in Abu Dhabi after authorities were alerted to a video showing her snorting a white substance in 2020.

Crossley was featured in the show back in 2018, which was one of the most popular of the series to date, with the likes of Dani Dyer, Georgia Steele, and Jack Fincham among the cast.

It was reported by a national UK newspaper on February 17 that the 29-year-old has been stopped in Abu Dhabi by police, regarding a two-year-old video that had resurfaced.

The clip reportedly shows Kaz bending over towards a table with her head, wearing an orange dress, and snorting an unconfirmed white substance. The footage is believed to have been shot during a party.

What happened to Kaz Crossley? Love Island star jailed

Kaz was detained at Abu Dhabi airport and refused a personal phone call to her family. She was transiting through the airport to Thailand.

According to UK travel advice, those found guilty of possessing or taking drugs face a whopping £5,000 fine and potentially a spell behind bars in Abu-Dhabi. Their guidance says: “Possession of even the smallest amount of illegal drugs can lead to a minimum three-month prison term or a fine not less than AED 20,000 and not exceeding AED100,000.”

A spokesperson for the UK Foreign Office told a national newspaper: “We are in contact with the local authorities following the arrest of a British national in the United Arab Emirates.”

A source close to the situation said Kaz has been allowed to send a single email after being raised as a “red flag” by authorities.

They also said: “She messaged one particular friend whose email she could remember and asked her to inform her family that she was OK but had been arrested for drugs offenses. The arrest wasn’t because of anything she had on her. As far as we know it is all down to that video.”

The result of the investigation has not yet been made public by the family or authorities, at the time of writing.