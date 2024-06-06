Island Boy accused of impersonating brother after being arrested for reckless driving

Franky Venegas of the Island Boys pretended he was his twin brother Alex when he was arrested in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in May in connection with reckless driving.

Police said in documents reviewed by TMZ that 22-year-old Venegas, also known as Kodiyakredd, was seen speeding behind the wheel of a yellow Corvette Stingray on May 24.

Officers also claimed they saw Venegas speed into a parking lot and received a report that his vehicle and occupants of a nearby gray vehicle were “armed with guns,” the outlet reported.

Police say they responded by putting their emergency lights on and swarmed in, making contact with Venegas, who they say identified himself as his brother Alex. They added that they determined he was not being truthful when they saw his state identification card and ran a background check providing further details.

Instagram: KodiyakRedd KodiyakRedd pretended to be his brother, FlyySoulja, while being questioned by police.

The background check indicated that Franky did not have a valid driver’s license, officials said.

Venegas was subsequently taken into custody at Broward County Jail in connection with reckless driving, driving without a valid license, and providing false identification. He was let out of custody on May 25 on a $800 bond, the ABC Miami affiliate Local10 reported.

This wasn’t the first time Venegas was jailed in Fort Lauderdale. Back in May 2023, he was arrested for alleged domestic violence against his then girlfriend. The charges were dropped 10 days later.

Since going viral on TikTok back in 2021 with their song ‘I’m an Island Boy’, The Island Boys have continued to maintain a sizable following on social media.

The two haven’t been able to escape drama since going viral, with many questionable choices leaving viewers divided. This has included numerous feuds with TikTokers, YouTubers, and celebrities, and being raided by police.

Better known as their alter egos KodiyakRedd and FlyySoulja, the brothers have even garnered a reaction from celebrities like Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg. The two hosted a New Year’s Eve show together on Peacock where they reacted to the Island Boys, describing them as “two goofballs in a pool.”