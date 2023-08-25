George Janko sends message to Logan & Jake Paul as brothers feud

George Janko sent a heartfelt message to Logan and Jake Paul as the brothers publicly feud following Jake’s viral appearance on Logan’s IMPAULSIVE podcast.

Logan and Jake Paul are two of the internet’s most infamous brothers — and although it seemed like they were on a good track, the siblings have once again gotten into a spat.

Logan and Jake’s relationship has been a tumultuous one ever since the pair skyrocketed to online stardom in the late 2010’s. In fact, the two famously got into a nearly relationship-ending fight after Logan Paul allegedly slept with Jake’s former girlfriend, model Alissa Violet.

Luckily, the pair made up afterwards — and things seemed to be going well for them up until recently.

George Janko urges Logan & Jake Paul to make up amid feud

On August 8, Jake notably appeared on an episode of Logan’s IMPAULSIVE podcast, where the two got into a heated argument regarding promoting each other’s products and fights at the other’s events.

Since then, Jake has made it known that he’s clearly unhappy with his brother over the incident, calling his big bro “condescending” in an episode of his own podcast after the argument.

Since then, an unexpected party has entered the fray with some advice: George Janko, a former co-host of IMPAULSIVE who famously left the podcast due to as-yet unresolved issues with Logan and Mike Majlak.

In a recent episode of his own podcast, Janko urged the brothers to make up and not let their feud tear them apart.

“Keep it between you guys,” Janko said. “You guys love each other, I know you guys love each other. It can get competitive, and it can get crazy in this world that you guys live in, but never ever ever forget that at the end of the day, you guys came from the same bloodline. Don’t let this world tear you guys apart.”

(Topic begins at 12:59)

Thus far, neither Logan nor Jake have yet to respond to George’s comments, but fans are in agreement that these two shouldn’t let their beef get in the way of their brotherhood.

As for Logan’s part, he recently claimed in an interview with Misfits Boxing that he hopes to resolve his issues with Jake off-camera. We’ll have to see how this conversation pans out and if the two end up making up before Logan’s big boxing match against Dillon Danis in October.