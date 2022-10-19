George Janko calls Ninja a “garbage” Fortnite player in first ever Twitch stream

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

YouTuber George Janko made his way over to Twitch for the first time in his career and had a few special words to say about Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins’ skills in Fortnite.

Since creating his YouTube channel in 2016, George Janko has amassed over a million subscribers on the Google-owned video platform — and receives nearly 200k views on all his videos.

On top of that, he’s also well known as the co-host of Impaulsive with Logan Paul and Mike Majlak and regularly appears in Mike’s own vlogs.

As of October 18, he’s officially a Twitch streamer and during his first-ever broadcast, he had a few special words to say about Ninja’s Fortnite skills.

George Janko calls Ninja’s Fortnite skills “garbage”

While George and his friends were just chatting with the viewers, someone in chat asked if he was going to play any games on stream.

“Thank you for asking that superb question. Yes, we are going to be gaming. In fact, this is a secret that I never really told anybody… I am the best gamer to ever exist on Fortnite. This is the reason why I wanna be on Twitch,” he explained.

“I’m watching these really really good streamers, like Ninja. That’s a garbage a** streamer. Like, he’s not good bro.”

He doubled down on his thoughts in his Twitch bio as well, where he says “I’m better than Ninja.”

George went on to show his Fortnite skills later on in the stream, but the verdict on whether or not he’s better than Ninja is still a bit up in the air.

Either way, he’s amassed over 12k followers in just a few days — so it’s clear that he’s at least entertaining his fans.