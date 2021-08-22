Froste disappears from Twitch subathon suddenly after medical emergency

Froste suddenly disappeared from his Twitch subathon to “handle something” and never returned, leaving fans concerned. He later confirmed that something happened and he went to the hospital.

Froste has been through the wringer since starting his Twitch subathon. First, he had issues with PayPal blocking donations. Then, he was banned not once but twice after receiving DMCA strikes from Disney and Warner Bros.

And now, in his latest hurdle, it seems like something happened — either injury or illness — that forced him to disappear from the stream and go to hospital. Here’s everything we know so far.

At one point during the stream, BWAMatt explained that Froste needed to go “handle something.”

He also put a message on the stream saying he’d be back sometime between 4 pm and 5:30 pm EST, but he never returned.

Hours later, a viewer asked what happened and speculated that Froste got “physically injured” while helping his dad.

Matt played it down, saying, “He didn’t go help his dad. His family is in Albania. He probably just had to go handle something.”

He mentioned Froste “might have gotten sick” but insisted he didn’t know for sure and refused to speak on his behalf.

Eventually, Froste addressed the situation himself and confirmed he wouldn’t be back on stream because he had to go to the hospital.

“I’m not gonna be back on stream tonight. Going to the hospital,” he said.

He assured everyone that “everything’s okay” but wanted to go as a precautionary measure because it’s “better to be safe than sorry.”

Still, many fans concerned fans flooded him with messages of support, fearing the worst.

I'm not gonna be back on stream tonight. Going to the hospital. Everything's okay I think but better safe than sorry — Froste 💯 (@Froste) August 22, 2021

Froste hasn’t provided any additional updates on his situation yet. However, the moment he does, we’ll update this article with more information.

His subathon is still ticking along though despite the streamer’s absence, and given he’s 35 days deep, he won’t want to stop now.