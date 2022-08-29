Froste accuses “predatory” 100 Thieves of making The Mob members “broke”

Former 100 Thieves ‘The Mob’ member Froste has called them a “predatory organization” in a series of tweets about his experiences.

100 Thieves announced ‘The Mob’ in June 2019, which brought Froste, Classify, Mako, and Avalanche together in a content house based in Los Angeles. They quickly became one of the organization’s most popular friend groups.

However, they would announce their split in January 2021 after Mako decided to leave the organization to go back to his family just a few weeks earlier.

Now, Froste has called out 100 Thieves as a “predatory organization” in a series of tweets about his alleged experiences in the org.

Froste calls out 100 Thieves on Twitter

On August 29, Froste tweeted that he missed The Mob house and claims that the popular content group were so “broke” that they couldn’t afford to do anything “worth filming.”

A user replied to Froste mentioning that they should have proposed ideas to 100T to ask for funding, to which the former 100T member claimed that they did.

“You have no idea how much we asked, it got to a point where it was almost pathetic,” he explained. “but go ahead man, blame the 20-year-old kids that had no idea what they were doing instead of the 100+ million-dollar predatory organization lol.”

Froste went on to claim that they were each paid $1,650 a month and their rent was $2,500 a month, resulting in the creators having to skip meals unless they begged their parents to send them money for food. He also claimed that The Mob struggled to find cheaper housing because their contract required them to live within a certain distance from Nadeshot’s house.

He also revealed that The Mob allegedly had to turn down a paid partnership with GFuel that would have paid them $20,000 a month, but it was shot down as 100 Thieves was set to partner with Rockstar instead.

A fan mentioned the recent drama between Froste, CouRage, and Nadeshot after the group used his name as a joke in a video, to which the creator replied: “Yep. But I’m the bad guy in that situation for speaking out about it.”

NICKMERCS replied: “Sounds familiar! Keep ya head up G.”

NICKMERCS, now co-owner of FaZe Clan, left 100 Thieves as one of the most popular Fortnite streamers back in 2019. In his first stream following the departure, he claimed that Nadeshot made promises to him that he never made happen.

Froste explains why he “quit” content after 100T departure

Froste also opened up about how the experience with 100 Thieves is why he stopped creating content. “Unfortunately, that entire experience destroyed any passion I had for being a content creator or streamer. I know I’ll always have people… to fully support me if I decide to get back into it, and that genuinely means a lot to me.”

It’s also important to note that in another tweet, Froste alluded to being under the influence of alcohol while making these comments. However, the influencer saw it as a positive, stating: “I love not holding back.”

We’ve reached out to 100 Thieves for comment and will update this article if we get a response.