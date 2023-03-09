Nadeshot slams “bullsh**t” Twitch culture after Mizkif’s 100 Thieves criticism

100 Thieves CEO Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag has expressed his frustrations after he was made aware of criticism from Twitch streamer Mizkif following the company’s layoffs, with a number of users coming to Nadeshot’s stream to tell him what Miz had been saying about it all.

In January 2023, 100 Thieves laid off a number of its employees at all different levels of the business, following in the footsteps of many other top esports organizations as the economy becomes harder to navigate.

Nonetheless, given 100 Thieves’ size and popularity, their layoffs were a huge focus for those critiquing what had happened.

In a now-deleted Twitch VOD, Mizkif was one of those critics, suggesting that 100 Thieves “doesn’t know how to utilize its creators” according to those in Twitch chat who told Nadeshot.

During the latest episode of his podcast, tentatively titled Nadeshot Knows, Nadeshot addressed the criticism, angling more of his frustrations towards Twitch culture than at Mizkif.

“Somebody was trying to deflate my fun yesterday,” he said while talking about his Modern Warfare 2 ranked streams. “I’m just minding my own business then all of a sudden I’ve got first-time viewers, and apparently Mizkif was poking and making fun of 100 Thieves in some capacity, saying we don’t utilize our creators correctly.

“I don’t know the full story, I’ve not gone back and looked at the clips … I don’t think Mizkif’s in a position to tell us how to run a business. At the end of the day, aside from all the drama that Mizkif has been involved in, I f**k with Mizkif. He’s been over the content house, I’ve got no problems with him.”

Timestamp 10:26

He continued: “I didn’t want to have too harsh of an opinion before I knew what he was saying, but I told all these f**king kids, ‘Listen, if you guys want to go jerk off to a Just Chatting streamer, that’s your prerogative, don’t bring it on my front door.

“I just hate so much of what Twitch has become. It’s everything that I was running away from high school. Every day, there’s some Twitch high school cafeteria bulls**t.”

It goes without saying that Nadeshot’s bigger issue is with Twitch culture now, and the beef between creators, rather than specifically with Mizkif whom he admits he hasn’t bothered to watch the clips.

Nadeshot himself has been finding a lot of success with his MW2 streams, averaging over 5k viewers and often pushing around 10-15k or more during a good stream, and for most of his career has managed to stay out of any creator drama or controversy — and it seems he wants to keep it that way.