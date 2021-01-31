Logo
100 Thieves’ The Mob announce split after Mako departure

Published: 31/Jan/2021 2:48

by Andrew Amos
Twitter: 100Thieves
100 Thieves

100 Thieves The Mob

The Mob, 100 Thieves’ core-of-four that brought even more hilarious antics to the organization, has decided to split up after member Mako stepped back in December 2020.

The Mob, made up of Mako, Avalanche, Classify, and Froste, were a ragtag group of friends from the Call of Duty scene who came together to make something bigger than the four of them.

They did just that when they joined 100 Thieves in June 2019, making an even bigger name for themselves. However, 18 months after they joined the LA-based organization, the four members are now going their separate ways as of January 30.

“We’ve talked for the last couple of weeks and we think it’s best for The Mob to go our separate ways and continue to make content individually. It doesn’t feel the same without Mako, and we just want to thank every single one of you for riding with us all these years,” they said in a joint statement on Twitter.

“This was not an easy decision to come to but it was a necessary one. We are still going to make content individually and hope you treat us all like you have been.”

Froste added after the announcement that he’s excited to start streaming for himself. “I’m excited to be able to just stream for fun how I used and not have the pressure of trying to treat streaming like a business.”

It comes just six weeks after Mako decided to step back from content creation to focus on his mental health, and that was ultimately the deciding factor for the group to disband.

“I do not want to be a content creator, I want nothing to do with this lifestyle, I don’t like being on camera, I’m not good at any of it,” he said back in December 2020.

“My head’s been very unstable for a long time and I’m done pretending I’m okay when I’m not. This was a fantastic life experience to learn more about myself and I am forever grateful to have been a part of this.

“I love Ava, Froste, and Classy so much. We formed something amazing and they deserve someone who is going to grind every single day for this with a passion to grow and I am simply not that person.”

Twitter: AvalanceThe three remaining members — Avalanche, Froste, and Classify — will remain under the 100 Thieves banner.

100 Thieves also announced Avalanche, Froste, and Classify will still be creating content under their banner, but just as individuals.

“We’ll continue to support their growth and journey as individual content creators,” they said on Twitter.

Viral TikToker mods Bernie Sanders sitting meme into video games and it’s hilarious

Published: 31/Jan/2021 1:58

by Bill Cooney
Bernie Sanders Chair meme Fallout Star Wars battlefront
@toastedshoes_/TikTok

TikTok

One YouTuber took The Bernie Sanders chair meme and put him into as many video games as they could, and the results are some of the funniest uses of the meme we’ve seen yet.

An image of United States Senator and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders sitting in a chair with mittens during the inauguration instantly went viral, with memes popping up on every form of social media you could think of.

Bernie in GoT, Bernie with Connor McGregor in a chokehold, Bernie sitting on the payload in Overwatch; the humble politician from Vermont seemed to be everywhere. Now thanks to Australian YouTuber ToastedShoes, he’s even popping up in all kinds of video games, like Fallout 4.

Want to see Bernie wielding a Darth Maul dual-edged lightsaber? Just check out the Battlefront 2 mod that allows him to do just that.

The Force is definitely strong with the Senator from Vermont, as he flies around, cutting down legions of clone troopers without lifting a finger like a true servant of the Dark Side.

@toastedshoes_Darth Bernie Sanders ##foryoupage ##foryou ##fyp ##memes ##gaming ##gamingvideos ##gamingontiktok ##berniesanders ##tiktokgaming ##swbf2 ##battlefront2 ##swbf♬ original sound – ToastedShoes

ToastedShoes wasn’t able to do this alone though, the 3D Bernie model came from artist Joe Mashups, and the various mods were made with some of the top modders for each pitching in and helping out.

Bernie can be seen knocking down walls in Resident Evil, appearing as bosses in Dark Souls and Devil May Cry 5, and even as the Dragon (and every other character) from the opening level of Skyrim.

All of these hilarious mods can be seen in the full video down below, where Toasted Shoes features each of his ridiculous creations. It’s hard to pick a favorite, but the nature documentary on Bernie’s in Fallout 4 is tough to beat.

There are still so many possibilities too, imagine Bernie in Red Dead Redemption, or causing chaos in Cyberpunk. Now that we think about it, seeing Geralt and Bernie together in the Witcher 3 would be pretty great as well.

It’s been over a week since the Bernie meme broke Twitter (which is basically an eternity in internet time) and while things have died down there, based on how hilarious these mashups are, the meme could definitely keep on surviving in the modding community for a good while longer.