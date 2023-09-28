Former 100 Thieves members Classify and Avalanche join Full Squad Gaming

Former members of 100 Thieves’ “The Mob,” Classify and Avalanche, have joined Full Squad Gaming together.

Back in 2019, 100 Thieves created The Mob — a subset group separate from the organization’s existing list of content creators.

The members, Classify, Avalanche, Mako, and Froste, eventually disbanded in 2021 and the creators went on to do their own thing.

Now, Classify and Avalanche have announced that they’ve signed with Full Squad Gaming and fans are excited.

Classify & Avalanche join Full Squad Gaming together

Revealed in a post on Twitter, Full Squad Gaming welcomed them with a video. “Welcome to Full Squad Gaming, Avalanche & Classify!” they said.

In the clip, Ava and Classify revealed they’re back in Los Angeles and they’re going to release daily content and more video uploads.

Once they enter a random door, the duo sits down to check out a showcase of their past work before heading into a second door that leads them to the Full Squad Gaming mansion.

Avalanche and Classify made posts on their own Twitter accounts as well, showing off pictures from a photoshoot they did with their new org.

Their fans quickly took to the replies of their tweets to share their congratulations with the creators.

“AHHHH CONGRATS AVA!!!!” one user replied.

Another said: “Aye LFG Ava, congrats! I know you’ll be doing some amazing things.”

“LFG my guy! I know how much you wanted to push your content to the next level! This is huge!” a third commented.

For more entertainment news and other viral stories, head over to check out our coverage.