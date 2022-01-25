Francis Ngannou claims UFC is suing his team over Jake Paul fight negotiations

UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou claims the UFC is suing his team after discovering that his manager, Marquel Martin, has been talking with Jake Paul’s manager.

Francis Ngannou is on top of the world at the moment – or so he thought. Not only did he successfully defend his heavyweight title against Cyril Gane, but he also pocketed $600,000 for his efforts, although he believes he’s worth more.

The win also meant that his UFC contract was automatically extended for another three fights or one year via the championship clause. But that hasn’t stopped his team from seeking a bigger payout elsewhere.

Advertisement

During an episode of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Ngannou revealed that his team has been in touch with Jake Paul’s manager – although he didn’t know about it himself and didn’t know how far negotiations have come.

He also revealed that the UFC somehow discovered these talks and they weren’t impressed. In fact, they reportedly threatened to take legal action against his team over it – straining his relationship with the organization even more.

“Going into the arena, I dressed up my suit, I walked to the room, and I was waiting for my manager and my coach,” said Ngannou. He could tell that something terrible had happened and asked them what was going on.

Advertisement

“They told me that they just received an email from the UFC that said they were going to sue him for talking with Nakisa Bidarian,” he added. Bidarian is Jake Paul’s manager and has been alongside him throughout his boxing career.

Read More: Jake Paul accepts Khabib Nurmagomedov MMA fight offer

Ngannou insisted that he had no idea who Bidarian was or that his team had been in touch with him. However, the UFC wasn’t thrilled about it and decided to nip it in the bud. “It doesn’t look like they want to talk to me anymore.”

Jake Paul has also been feuding with UFC President Dana White, urging him to pay his fighters more and provide long-term healthcare. However, it seems like the two have buried the hatchet and might even make a deal.

Advertisement

Read More: Mike Tyson shuts down Jake Paul fight for good

Whether it comes to fruition is a different story. However, the thought of seeing The Problem Child take on The Predator – regardless of whether it’s in the ring or the octagon – is an exciting prospect for boxing fans and MMA fans alike.