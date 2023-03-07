Jake Paul blames a wet dream before Tommy Fury fight for his first loss

Jake Paul has revealed one of the more surprising factors that contributed to his first boxing loss at the hands of Tommy Fury, claiming a “wet dream” before the fight sapped his energy.

After years of build-up, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury finally released their biggest blows against one another on February 26. When all was said and done, it was the Fury family coming out on top thanks to a split decision win.

Despite finally trading shots, the beef hasn’t ended there. Rematch talks kicked off right away and now, the second bout appears to be locked in for later this year. However, the younger Paul brother will certainly be looking to avoid one key misstep in the next attempt.

While boxers may often point to typical excuses in defeat, not having the best training camp, not feeling 100% on the day, and so on, Paul instead honed in on a different factor when breaking down his performance on the Impaulsive podcast. It all came down to a wet dream.

Jake and Logan Paul say wet dreams resulted in boxing losses

Openly discussing human nature on the show, it was Logan Paul who first revealed this new insight.

“Mom said ‘Jake had a wet dream the night before his fight.’ I sparked up and said ‘no f***ing way.’ I had a wet dream the day of the KSI fight,” he said. “Our lives run so parallel.”

While this may seem like a bizarre coincidence, Logan explained it’s actually commonplace in the sport due to a key tactic. In boxing terms, he referred to it as “building your batch. Essentially you don’t release, in order to build up that testosterone in your body.”

Jake was doing exactly that. In the fortnight leading up to the highly anticipated fight with Tommy Fury, there was an intentional cutoff from any foul play. Looking to preserve his energy in a way many fighters have throughout history, Paul thought the pent-up testosterone would give him an advantage in the fight. In reality, however, it all came crashing down the night before they stepped in the ring.

“I literally f***ed myself over,” Jake said. “I woke up in a panic. I had two weeks of testosterone built up. It makes your legs weak, your body starts getting lackadaisical. “I think it’s one of many reasons [why I lost].”

The Paul bros discuss their wet dreams from the 20:14 mark below.

Chiming in to echo the sentiment, Logan admitted he felt just the same when it happened to him before his first KSI fight. “Mentally, I was kind of destroyed,” he said.

“You’ve just done this thing that isn’t easy, and on the day of the fight, all your progress is destroyed and you’re back to zero.”

Ultimately, as we all know, there’s not a whole lot we can do to prevent human nature from interfering before long. But it’s clearly an area the Paul brothers will be looking to work on before their next fights.