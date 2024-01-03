UFC’s Sean Strickland breaks down discussing his childhood abuse with Theo Von

UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland broke down in tears on the Theo Von podcast discussing how his father abused him.

Sean Strickland is set to face Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297 in Toronto this month, and the bad blood between the two reached new levels when the South African mocked the abuse he suffered as a child.

These comments enraged Strickland, who jumped Du Plessis in a heated brawl as the two came to blows cageside at UFC 296.

Article continues after ad

Now, during an appearance on Theo Von podcast, ‘This Past Weekend,’ Strickland got emotional explaining how the abuse he suffered growing up affected him.

Article continues after ad

Sean Strickland in tears recounting childhood abuse

On the podcast, Strickland detailed how his dad had threatened to kill his mother and how he hid under their bed, listening to him strangling her.

“I get out, and the only thing I can see is a guitar, I just f**king crack him in the head and call the cops,” he said. “I run down the street to call the cops, he’s arrested, and my dumb ass mom bails him out of jail.”

Article continues after ad

(segment begins at 12:27:50)

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Later on, the UFC star detailed how his dad warned his mother about how he’d use acid and chop her up if she cheated on him.

Article continues after ad

The sleepless nights took a toll on the fighter, who noted how he would sleep at school – and when his teacher took away his desk, he ended up sleeping on the ground.

“They don’t realize I’m up until 3 in the morning. I remember lying in bed. I remember when I stopped believing in God,” he said before beginning to tear up. “Crazy sh*t, man.”

Article continues after ad

For a bit, Theo and Sean sat in silence, with the podcast host offering some comfort to the Middleweight champ who took a moment to compose himself before breaking down again.

Given the comments by Du Plessis poking fun at Strickland’s abuse, all eyes will be on their heated showdown at the UFC’s first pay-per-view of the year.