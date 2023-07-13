FaZe Rain wants Kick to buy FaZe Clan

FaZe Rain has divulged his ideal candidate to purchase esports and entertainment org FaZe Clan, saying he wants streaming platform Kick to acquire the company.

FaZe Rain is one of the founding members of FaZe Clan, a prominent esports and entertainment organization that’s home to a slew of high-profile creators and esports athletes.

However, Rain’s opinion of FaZe has gone downhill over the past several months, most notably taking shots at the group for signing Stranger Things star Grace Van Dien in late May.

It’s no secret that Rain has been extremely critical of FaZe Clan’s operations, even claiming the org is losing major money on its esports ventures after “exposing” the company’s financials in a viral video.

FaZe Rain, YouTube Nordan ‘Rain’ Shat is an OG member of FaZe Clan who isn’t happy with how the company is being run.

FaZe Rain would “love” if Kick bought FaZe Clan

Now, he’s offering his two cents as to what he wants for FaZe’s future… and he’s open to a major streaming platform taking the reins.

Rain appeared on a July 11 episode of Bradley Martyn’s Raw Talk podcast, where he admitted that he would “love” if Kick bought FaZe Clan.

“Everyone should be working together,” he said of the organization. “It’s not a clear side from like a third party investor, like all these other dudes that I’ve talked to, or even people like — the goal has been Kick.”

Kick is a major competitor to Twitch, which boasts far looser terms of service regarding what content can and can’t be streamed on its platform as opposed to its purple rival (on top of an enviable 95/5 sub split in its creators’ favor).

That’s not all; Rain also admitted that he has been attempting to talk with Kicks about a possible purchase for some time, even before his most recent scuffle with FaZe.

“I would love it if Kick just bought FaZe, because we kind of stand for the same thing, against big corporations, yadda yadda yadda. …I’ve been trying to talk to Kick for so long.”

Thus far, it’s been fairly quiet on FaZe’s end — especially regarding Grace Van Dien, who hasn’t spoken out about her feud with Rain or her status with the group since uploading a podcast episode over a month ago.