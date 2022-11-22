FaZe Clan suspends Mew amid investigation of streamer Ashtronova’s allegations

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at eleni.thomas@dexerto.com

FaZe Clan have chosen to suspend Kerry ‘Mew’ Nguyen in light of recent claims from streamer ‘Ashtronova’ in regard to inappropriate actions and comments from Mew in the last year.

FaZe Mew is facing allegations from Ashtronova after the latter claimed in a statement that Mew acted inappropriately towards her “exactly a year ago.” Ashtronova recounts a night out in which she claims she was “drunk” and FaZe Mew was “sober.”

On that particular night, the pair spent time together, despite Mew being in a relationship at the time. “I didn’t know that. He cheated on his girlfriend that night to do what he did. I didn’t know this until a few weeks ago.” From there, Ashtronova explained that he began “love bombing” her and sending her gifts after she “ghosted him.”

As well as the initial claims, Ashtronova also alleged that FaZe Mew has a compromising video of the two of them – one that she claimed she did not give her consent to – and that he said he would release it to the public.

In a recent tweet, Ashtronova wrote “today FaZe Mew said if I don’t stop what I’m going to say later today, he’s going to drop a video of me and him he filmed without my consent. If that’s not blackmai, I don’t know what is. I’m still going to say what I’m going to say. you’re NOT going to stop me from speaking up.”

FaZe Clan suspends FaZe Mew following the initial allegations

Following Ashtronova’s statement, FaZe Clan issued a statement of their own. In the tweet, the organization wrote: “We’re taking the accusations against Mew seriously and taking all measures to investigate the situation. We’ve mutually agreed on an indefinite suspension while we gather information to determine further action.”

FaZe Mew then retweeted the post, adding that he is planning on following up on the accusations and handling the situation while he is put on suspension. “I support Faze with an indefinite suspension while I take matters in my own hand.”

“I will seek and hold a proper investigation and take legal action against these allegations against my name and the people around me. I want to handle this the right way and legal way.”

We’ll be sure to keep you updated as the situation unfolds.