FaZe Adapt unloads on Twitch after confusing ban on his first day back

Alexander ‘FaZe Adapt’ Hamilton has been hit with his second ban on Twitch and while 10 months removed from the first strike, the popular content creator is more confused than ever.
Adapt has been removed from Twitch for a second time after an allegedly innocent broadcast on February 14. The FaZe Clan member had just returned to the platform to join in on the resurging Grand Theft Auto roleplay craze.
On his “first day back” at Twitch in a number of months, all access to his account has now been revoked. This punishment came as a complete surprise as Adapt was left questioning his second ban.
“I get banned for streaming GTA RP, WTF? How?” Adapt asked on Twitter in response to the news. No different from his previous ban, Adapt appears clueless as to how he stepped out of line.
As is standard Twitch procedure, this ban came without any additional reasoning. Not only is Adapt confused, but so too are the viewers who were watching along live.
This comes almost a year after his first ban on the platform. Back in May of 2020, he was removed for broadcasting “suggestive content or activities.” Though he fought back against this punishment and was soon reinstated.
There’s no telling what led to this secondary ban on Twitch just yet. Similar to the first occurrence, we might never get a clear understanding of this punishment.
A number of replies on Twitter point towards Adapt having violated the “hateful conduct and harassment” section of the community guidelines. However, there’s currently no evidence to verify these claims.
Adapt wasn’t all too happy following his first ban on the platform and the second instance seems to be no different. “It’s just ridiculous man, Twitch this is not fair,” he said back in May. “I’m not going to sit here and take it, I’m going to speak up, I can voice my opinion.”
The eMLS League Series Two Finals have wrapped up, with FIFA 21 star DidyChrisLito going all the way and winning it all. Here’s everything you need to know about how all the action unfolded.
New York City FC’s DidyChrisLito wins back-to-back events.
Lengthy technical delay sees grand final leg two go to extra time.
New York City FC’s Didychrislito stays atop the official eMLS power rankings.
After a weekend’s worth of tense competition, FIFA 21 star DidyChrisLito come out on top in the eMLS League’s Series Two Finals, taking down some top-class talents and taking home $7.000 of the $15,000 prize pool.
League Series One winner DidyChrisLito continued where he left off from day one, dispatching of Austin FC’s xbLeU without too many issues. Moving into the final against DC United’s KingCJ0, the NYCFC representative used his championship experience to fight back from early setbacks to come out on top – shaking off a lengthy technical delay for the win too.
Catch up on all of the action from the tournament including the final placements, all scores, highlights, and more below.
QF: AlanAvi (FC Dallas)4-0 vs Maloney (Orlando City)
QF: DidyChrisLito (New York City FC) 7-2Fiddle (FC Cincinnati)
Day one recap: Didychrislito sets a marker as favorites cruise through
Day one was a day for the favorites as there were no major upsets in the eMLS League Series 2 Quarter-Finals. There were plenty of cagey affairs, kicked off by BenR scraping a late 1-0 win in the first game with xbLeU. Though, the Austin FC representative struck back in a pulsating 6-4 second leg, scoring two late goals to bag a 6-5 aggregate win.
The action did slow down a notch in the following games. DC United’s KingCJ0 surprised the viewers by putting KidM3Mito to the sword. He bagged early goals in the first legs, finishing up with a 3-1 win. CJ was cruising in leg two before two late consolations goals from Chicago Fire’s King M3Mito made it a respectable 5-3 aggregate scoreline.
From there, it was slightly plainer for the favorites. FC Dallas’ AlanAvi made sure the Twitch chat bets cashed without much worrying, taking down Orlando City’s Maloney with ease in convincing fashion. The 24-year-old completely dominated both legs, finishing up with a comfortable 3-0 first-leg win before seeing out the return fixture with a 1-0 victory.
In the final clash of the day, Series One winner Didychrislito bagged his semi-final berth by dismantling FC Cincinnati’s Fiddle 7-2. The New York City star was in complete control across both games, going as far as rounding the ‘keeper to make a statement that he’s hungry for the Series Two title as well.
SF: xbLeU (Austin FC) 2-8 DidyChrisLito (New York City FC)
SF: KingCJO (D.C. United) 6-5 AlanAvi (FC Dallas)
GF: KingCJO (D.C. United) 5-6DidyChrisLito (New York City FC)
Day two recap: DidyChrisLito claims the crown
For the first time all weekend, a game could not be finished in normal time, as KingCJ0 progressed thanks to a dramatic penalty shootout. It was a tense meeting between the DC United man and FC Dallas’ AlanAvi, but after withstanding late pressure in the second leg, KingCJ0 held his nerves through 10 rounds of spot kicks, coming away with the 6-5 aggregate win.
League Series One winner DidyChrisLito continued where he left off from day one, dispatching of Austin FC’s xbLeU without too many issues. Chris fell behind early in both legs, but responded with crisp attacks to dispatch of his opponent by an 8-2 aggregate scoreline. xbLeU had no answer for DidyChrisLito’s threaded through balls and was unable to replicate the magic of late win over benR from day one.
The final was more of the same from the New York City FC man. He fell behind early in both games against KingCJ0 but got into his groove, striking back in both games. In the second leg, his championship experience really showed out though, fighting back from 2-1 down to win.