FaZe Adapt unloads on Twitch after confusing ban on his first day back

Alexander ‘FaZe Adapt’ Hamilton has been hit with his second ban on Twitch and while 10 months removed from the first strike, the popular content creator is more confused than ever.

Adapt has been removed from Twitch for a second time after an allegedly innocent broadcast on February 14. The FaZe Clan member had just returned to the platform to join in on the resurging Grand Theft Auto roleplay craze.

On his “first day back” at Twitch in a number of months, all access to his account has now been revoked. This punishment came as a complete surprise as Adapt was left questioning his second ban.

“I get banned for streaming GTA RP, WTF? How?” Adapt asked on Twitter in response to the news. No different from his previous ban, Adapt appears clueless as to how he stepped out of line.

As is standard Twitch procedure, this ban came without any additional reasoning. Not only is Adapt confused, but so too are the viewers who were watching along live.

This comes almost a year after his first ban on the platform. Back in May of 2020, he was removed for broadcasting “suggestive content or activities.” Though he fought back against this punishment and was soon reinstated.

There’s no telling what led to this secondary ban on Twitch just yet. Similar to the first occurrence, we might never get a clear understanding of this punishment.

Read More: Tfue closes gap on Ninja on Twitch

A number of replies on Twitter point towards Adapt having violated the “hateful conduct and harassment” section of the community guidelines. However, there’s currently no evidence to verify these claims.

MY FIRST DAY BACK STREAMING IN MONTHS I GET BANNED FOR STREAMING GTA RP WTF??? HOW??! https://t.co/iNMg3DYC0b — FaZe Adapt (@FaZeAdapt) February 15, 2021

Adapt wasn’t all too happy following his first ban on the platform and the second instance seems to be no different. “It’s just ridiculous man, Twitch this is not fair,” he said back in May. “I’m not going to sit here and take it, I’m going to speak up, I can voice my opinion.”

There’s no indication of how long this new ban will last though we’ll be sure to keep you updated with any further details.