Tfue closes gap on Ninja after becoming 2nd Twitch streamer ever to hit 10m followers

Published: 14/Feb/2021 11:12 Updated: 14/Feb/2021 16:28

by Connor Bennett
Tfue on stream with the Twitch logo
Tfue/Twitch

tfue Twitch

Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney has become only the second Twitch streamer ever to pass the 10 million follower milestone as he continues to grow on the platform. 

When Fortnite exploded in popularity on Twitch, so did a wide number of streamers. Some grew because they were entertaining to watch even if they were bad at the game, while others were pretty good at racking up Victory Royales in Epic Games’ battle royale. 

Tfue was a part of the latter category, as the 23-year-old dominated the battle royale in its early days, racking up tournament wins alongside long-time duo partner Dennis ‘Cloakzy’ Lepore for FaZe Clan. 

Even though he moved away from Fortnite, opting instead for a bit of variety streaming, as well as Call of Duty: Warzone, Tfue has continued to grow. 

True Clix Fortnite Cringe
Tfue
Tfue hasn’t played Fortnite much recently, but continues to do well on Twitch.

Tfue hits 10 million Twitch followers

The Florida native has always been the closest streamer to Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins’ crown as the most-followed channel on Twitch, even if he does lag a few million followers behind his longtime rival.

Though, he has continued to close the gap over time. During his lengthy February 13th stream, Tfue finally crossed the 10 million follower milestone while playing Minecraft, becoming only the second channel ever to do so. Naturally, he celebrated it with some drinks.

“Alright chat, thanks for 10 million followers,” he said before chugging two beers at the same time. He didn’t go any further than that with the celebrations, but instead, jumped right back into Minecraft. 

Though some fans unfollowed his channel in the hopes of being the lucky 10 millionth follower, they’ve joined back as Tfue has continued to climb steadily above the impressive marker. 

The gap between himself and Ninja is still pretty big, at close to almost seven million followers, but Tfue is over a million followers ahead of third-placed Shroud. 

Some fans will, no doubt, want to see him overtake Ninja one day but that’s unlikely to happen unless someone drops an army of botted viewers on Tfue’s channel – which has been an on-going problem on Twitch.

FIFA

FIFA 21 eMLS League Series Two Finals: Stream, scores, standings, highlights

Published: 12/Feb/2021 10:07 Updated: 14/Feb/2021 0:12

by David Purcell
MLS

FIFA 21

The eMLS League Series Two Finals are underway as the league’s top teams lock horns on EA’s FIFA 21. Follow all of the action as it unfolds with the stream, schedule, and results.

  • Quarter-finals take place on Saturday, February 13.
  • Austin FC’s xbLeU is the no.1 seed and tops the standings with 27 points.
  • New York City FC’s Didychrislito leads in the official eMLS power rankings.

Some of the best FIFA 21 players in the world come together to compete for the eMLS Cup crown in March, but before that fans have a very exciting knockout phase to watch through. The League’s Series Two Finals are already upon us, with a prize pool of $15,000 at stake in this round.

In what’s slated to be one of the most exciting rounds of clashes in the competition so far, after 14 qualifying rounds we’re down to the final eight. Each will be looking to cement their name as the best FIFA player in North America, facing off in games between February 13-14.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament!

eMLS League Series 2 essentials

eMLS League Series 2: Stream

Action will be streamed on the official MLS Twitch channel (embedded above), showing each match live. There’s also the option to watch on the MLS Soccer website or free MLS app.

eMLS League Series 2: Season standings

# Player Club PTS GP GD
1 xbLeU ATX 27 12 19
2 KingCJ0 DC 26 12 16
3 AlanAvi DAL 25 12 21
4 Didychrislito NYC 24 12 16
5 Fiddle CIN 24 12 12
6 Maloney ORL 24 12 13
7 Kid M3mito CHI 22 12 15
8 BENR SJ 21 12 3

Day one recap: Didychrislito sets a marker as favorites cruise through

Day one was a day for the favorites as there were no major upsets in the eMLS League Series 2 Quarter-Finals. There were plenty of cagey affairs, kicked off by BenR scraping a late 1-0 win in the first game with xbLeU. Though, the Austin FC representative struck back in a pulsating 6-4 second leg, scoring two late goals to bag a 6-5 aggregate win.

The action did slow down a notch in the following games. DC United’s KingCJ0 surprised the viewers by putting KidM3Mito to the sword. He bagged early goals in the first legs, finishing up with a 3-1 win. CJ was cruising in leg two before two late consolations goals from Chicago Fire’s King M3Mito made it a respectable 5-3 aggregate scoreline.

From there, it was slightly plainer for the favorites. FC Dallas’ AlanAvi made sure the Twitch chat bets cashed without much worrying, taking down Orlando City’s Maloney with ease in convincing fashion. The 24-year-old completely dominated both legs, finishing up with a comfortable 3-0 first-leg win before seeing out the return fixture with a 1-0 victory.

In the final clash of the day, Series One winner Didychrislito bagged his semi-final berth by dismantling FC Cincinnati’s Fiddle 7-2. The New York City star was in complete control across both games, going as far as rounding the ‘keeper to make a statement that he’s hungry for the Series Two title as well.

eMLS League Series 2: Schedule & scores

semi-finals bracket for the eMLS League Series 2
MLS
The semi-finals are set for the eMLS League Series 2.

February 13 — Quarter-finals

Fixture PST EST GMT
QF: xbLeU (Austin FC) 6-5 BENR (San Jose Earthquakes) 12PM 3PM 8PM
QF: KingCJO (D.C. United) 5-3 Kid M3mito (Chicago Fire) 1PM 4PM 9PM
QF: AlanAvi (FC Dallas) 4-0 vs Maloney (Orlando City) 2PM 5PM 10PM
QF: DidyChrisLito (New York City FC) 7-2Fiddle (FC Cincinnati) 3PM 6PM 11PM

February 14 — Semi-finals & Grand Final

Fixture PST EST GMT
SF: xbLeU (Austin FC) vs DidyChrisLito (New York City FC) 12PM 3PM 8PM
SF: KingCJO (D.C. United) vs AlanAvi (FC Dallas) 12PM 3PM 8PM
GF: TBD vs TBD 12PM 3PM 8PM

eMLS League Series 2: Highlights

Follow all of the latest reactions from the teams, players and fans during the eMLS League Series Two right here.

eMLS League Series 2: Final placements

As this event is ongoing, there are no final placements at this time.

When all matches have been played and the winners are announced, this section will be updated. More to follow…