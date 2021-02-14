Tfue closes gap on Ninja after becoming 2nd Twitch streamer ever to hit 10m followers

Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney has become only the second Twitch streamer ever to pass the 10 million follower milestone as he continues to grow on the platform.

When Fortnite exploded in popularity on Twitch, so did a wide number of streamers. Some grew because they were entertaining to watch even if they were bad at the game, while others were pretty good at racking up Victory Royales in Epic Games’ battle royale.

Tfue was a part of the latter category, as the 23-year-old dominated the battle royale in its early days, racking up tournament wins alongside long-time duo partner Dennis ‘Cloakzy’ Lepore for FaZe Clan.

Even though he moved away from Fortnite, opting instead for a bit of variety streaming, as well as Call of Duty: Warzone, Tfue has continued to grow.

Tfue hits 10 million Twitch followers

The Florida native has always been the closest streamer to Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins’ crown as the most-followed channel on Twitch, even if he does lag a few million followers behind his longtime rival.

Though, he has continued to close the gap over time. During his lengthy February 13th stream, Tfue finally crossed the 10 million follower milestone while playing Minecraft, becoming only the second channel ever to do so. Naturally, he celebrated it with some drinks.

“Alright chat, thanks for 10 million followers,” he said before chugging two beers at the same time. He didn’t go any further than that with the celebrations, but instead, jumped right back into Minecraft.

Though some fans unfollowed his channel in the hopes of being the lucky 10 millionth follower, they’ve joined back as Tfue has continued to climb steadily above the impressive marker.

The gap between himself and Ninja is still pretty big, at close to almost seven million followers, but Tfue is over a million followers ahead of third-placed Shroud.

Some fans will, no doubt, want to see him overtake Ninja one day but that’s unlikely to happen unless someone drops an army of botted viewers on Tfue’s channel – which has been an on-going problem on Twitch.