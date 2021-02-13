Logo
Corpse Husband wins Times Square ad for E-Girls song by ratio’ing the competition

Published: 13/Feb/2021 12:30

by Connor Bennett
Corpse Husband logo on Times Square
Corpse Husband/Unsplash

Corpse Husband has landed himself a Times Square billboard thanks to his fans and followers dominating a Twitter competition for the most likes. 

Over the last couple of months, a few content creators have skyrocketed in popularity thanks to the rise of Among Us. Though, none have quite had the success of Corpse Husband.

The YouTuber, who doesn’t show his face and instead uses a zombie character in his place, has amassed millions of followers across YouTube and Twitter, and his fans are incredibly dedicated.

Whenever Corpse drops a post, his fans immediately rush to respond, watch, and like it, and it ends up with some crazy numbers being involved.

Corpse husband in interview
AnthonyPadilla, YouTube
Corpse Husband is a wildly popular YouTuber who skyrocketed to fame for his Among Us content, although he also narrates True Horror stories and creates music.

As the YouTuber has noted before, his fans have helped him shut down haters who’ve told him not to do things like release songs because of his voice, and they stepped up again.

GymShark, a UK-based clothing brand, held a Twitter competition where the reply that garnered the most likes would get a billboard of whatever the Tweet said in Times Square.

Though some fans attempted to help other creators, it was no match for Corpse and his fans. His tweet, which plugs his E-GIRLS are running my life song, gained close to half a million likes thanks to his fans and fellow creators.

YouTuber JSchlatt, who recently teased his return to streaming, came close with his “I like men” post, as several Minecraft YouTubers attempted to help.

However, Corpse beat him out by almost 20,000 likes. “Clearly, his stans are unmatched, @Corpse_Husband,” GymShark tweeted as the competition ended. “See you on a billboard very soon.”

Once the billboard is up, there’s no doubt that Corpse fans will snag a few photos in front of it.

Maybe, just maybe, we’ll see the YouTuber finally reveal his face for it too. He’s said it’s inevitable, and they aren’t too many bigger stages to do so.

Was Bryce Hall really caught cheating on Addison Rae with Loren Gray?

Published: 13/Feb/2021 12:19

by Georgina Smith
TikTokers Lorean Gray and Bryce Hall side by side
Instagram: loren / brycehall

After TikTok star Bryce Hall was ‘caught’ holding hands with Loren Gray by paparazzi, some thought he could have cheated on partner Addison Rae – but many are convinced it’s actually a prank.

Bryce Hall and Addison Rae have been a hugely popular TikTok couple since they made things official last year, and they each have a large following of loyal fans who are rooting for their relationship every step of the way.

He’s not afraid to get Addison involved in his chaos-causing prank content, and in November he even pretended that paparazzi had found their way into her gated community, getting them to follow her into the house.

Addison Rae and Bryce together pose in their Halloween costumes
Instagram: brycehall
Addison and Bryce are a popular couple among TikTok fans.

Things seem to have been going great for the couple recently, so it’s safe to say that ‘Braddison’ fans were shocked to see videos emerging of Bryce and fellow TikToker Loren Gray – who has over 50 million followers – together in public, especially so close to Valentines Day.

Photographer Kevin Wong uploaded a video to his YouTube channel on February 13, that showed Loren and Bryce sitting together at a table outside.

The pair are seen talking and laughing, and they even at one point hold hands across the table. The camera later captures them walking down the street hand-in-hand.

Some fans in the comments were heartbroken at the thought that this could be the end for Bryce and Addison, with one person saying: “I’m about to cry because I just saw them holding hands,” and another writing: “I-i really thought he was loyal… let’s see how he’s gonna explain now.”

However, the general consensus from viewers was that Bryce was more than likely filming a prank video. “Guys Loren has a boyfriend, knowing Bryce it’s probably a prank for his video trying to troll the internet,” someone explained. “If they were both cheating they wouldn’t be dumb enough to show it in public people.”

Some keen-eyed viewers even spotted what appeared to be a mic on Bryce’s shirt, further convincing people of the fact that this scenario was all a setup.

Fans are now awaiting a video showing the behind-the-scenes of the pair’s time together, and will no doubt be keeping their eyes peeled in the future for any more pranks Bryce might try to pull.