Fans rally to help IShowSpeed avoid YouTube ban after wardrobe malfunction

Fans are rallying to help streaming star IShowSpeed avoid getting banned on YouTube after he suffered a wardrobe malfunction that took social media by storm.

IShowSpeed is one of YouTube’s most prominent streamers — but his presence on the platform might soon be at an end.

Last month, Speed was rushed to the hospital due to a debilitating sinus infection. After a couple of weeks, he finally made his return to streaming on August 15… but his broadcasts were short-lived.

The very next day, Speed took to YouTube to stream Five Nights at Freddy’s when he got jumpscared by one of the game’s animatronics. In response, the streamer turned his fright into a taunt by pelvic thrusting at the character — and accidentally flashed his entire audience in the process.

Speed instantly realized what had happened and appeared to end the broadcast after sitting down, saying, “Oh my god.”

Fans urge YouTube not to ban IShowSpeed after wardrobe malfunction

Now, fans are worried that their favorite streamer might receive a permanent ban from YouTube due to the incident. YouTube’s policies prohibit “the depiction of clothed or unclothed genitals, breasts, or buttocks that are meant for sexual gratification,” including “the depiction of sexual acts, or fetishes that are meant for sexual gratification.”

However, viewers are doing everything in their power to make sure that Speed doesn’t get the ban hammer. As told by TikToker NoahGlennCarter, fans are urging each other to spread hashtags like #savespeed in order to help keep his account alive “by any means necessary.”

A slew of posts on Twitter show fans explaining the situation as a genuine “accident” and are pleading with YouTube to be lenient in their handling of Speed’s case.

This wouldn’t be the first time Speed has received a permaban from a streaming platform, if he does end up receiving a permanent suspension from YouTube. In fact, the entire reason Speed moved to YouTube in the first place was due to him receiving a permaban from Twitch back in 2021 following his sexist outburst during a broadcast with Adin Ross.

There’s a fair few netizens joking that Speed might move over to Kick if he does get the boot from YouTube. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see what repercussions Speed receives due to the ordeal.

