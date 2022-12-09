Fans crash Markiplier’s OnlyFans page during frantic search for “tasteful” pics

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

YouTube star Markiplier has officially launched his OnlyFans account after weeks of teasing, and fans immediately crashed the page.

Back in October, Markiplier uploaded a video where he revealed he would be willing to make an OnlyFans account.

It wasn’t that simple, though; he explained a specific set of “conditions” that fans had to meet in order for it to happen. But with 34 million subscribers on YouTube, it’s not surprising his fans made it happen.

His sought-after page went live on December 8, and fans quickly crashed it in search of his “tasteful” pics.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube Channel, Markiplier revealed that his OnlyFans channel has finally gone live.

“Today’s the day. My OnlyFans is now available through the link in the description below. As promised, the deal is now complete, and the first of three drops of tasteful nudes is now available for purchase,” he explained.

“The proceeds will be split evenly between the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in my hometown of Cincinnati and the World Food Program because if you’re going to quench your thirst, we might as well try to feed some people.”

Just minutes after the video (and respective link) went live, users began having issues accessing Markiplier’s OnlyFans page after a frantic search for his “tasteful” pictures began.

He tweeted a picture of the “this page is not available” message shown when trying to access his page, and said: “…really guys?”

Soon after, the page was brought back to life, and fans were able to subscribe and buy Markiplier’s “tasteful” pictures, donating to charity in the process yet again.