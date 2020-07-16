Fans concerned for Charli D'Amelio after Peaches sends threatening DMs

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio is sparking concern across her fanbase after controversial influencer Lovely Peaches sent a series of concerning direct messages to her — and even claimed to be hiding outside her home.

Lovely Peaches has been a divisive figure across the internet for some time, in large part due to her shocking treatment of Charli D’Amelio, the most popular creator on TikTok with over 71 million followers.

Advertisement

The 16-year-old internet star became a subject of concern in late June, after Peaches sent out a shocking threat toward the dancer, claiming that she’d hired a 30-year-old man to sexually assault her.

It seems that this threat hasn’t gone away, either, with Peaches sending D’Amelio a series of highly inappropriate and threatening messages via Instagram.

Advertisement

While Peaches’ Instagram account is private, followers were able to share her screenshots of the messages; and what was sent is nothing less than disturbing.

“Turn yourself in,” the messages read. “We not playing. The guy who’s gonna **** you is cute. He’s ******* me also. Trust me. You’ll enjoy the ****.”

As if that wasn’t awful enough, Peaches likewise alleged that the man she’d hired to carry out the deed was part of D’Amelio’s security — but later claimed he’d been fired.

Advertisement

Read More: Jake Paul under fire for throwing massive house party amid lockdown

That’s not all; Peaches also posted photos to her Instagram stories that seemed to have been taken outside Charli’s home, and even claimed to be hiding in the bushes for an opportunity to enact her deplorable plan.

Considering all the threats made against Charli, fans are taking to social media out of fear for her safety — but older sister Dixie has confirmed in prior paparazzi interviews that her family is aware of the situation, although she wasn’t at liberty to speak too much about the issue, at the time.

For now, all fans can do is watch, wait and help keep D’Amelio abreast of the scenario as Peaches’ actions grow ever-more concerning, even accusing the star of “bullying” her and sending her fans to harass her over the matter.

Advertisement

Charli has yet to speak out about the subject at the time of writing.